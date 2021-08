Thrive Market is opening a fulfillment center in Hanover (Luzerne County) on Aug. 25.

The sustainable living e-commerce company is opening its third location in Pennsylvania to enable one-day carbon neutral shipping from the online grocer to people living throughout the northeast starting in 2022.

The company’s other two fulfillment centers are in Sparks, Nevada, and Batesville, Indiana.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Daily Voice