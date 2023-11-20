The Roadmap to Fostering the Growth of Online Grocery Market through 2033

NEWARK, Del – The online grocery market is predicted to be valued at US$ 377.4 billion in 2023 and US$ 3396.9 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the online grocery market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 24.60%.

With the help of AI and customer data, online grocers can offer personalized nutrition plans and product recommendations tailored to individual health needs. This presents an opportunity to tap into the growing health and wellness segment. Consumers increasingly prioritize ecofriendly and locally sourced products. Online grocers can collaborate with local farmers and artisans, promoting sustainability and supporting the community while differentiating them in the market.

Targeting niche markets, such as gluten free, vegan, or keto, can open doors for egrocers. Offering a wide variety of specialty products caters to health conscious and dietary restricted consumers. Online grocery stores can collaborate with chefs or nutritionists to provide virtual cooking classes. This not only adds value to the shopping experience but can also be monetized. Integration with smart kitchen appliances like fridges or ovens could enable automatic reordering of staple items as they run low. This seamless replenishment service can boost customer loyalty.

