National Retail Solutions Celebrates Retailers and Partners This Season of Thankfulness

Newark, NJ. – National Retail Solutions (NRS) hosted a special luncheon to honor its esteemed clients, including store owners using the NRS POS systems, distributors, and accountants. The event underscored NRS’s appreciation for its partners and highlighted how its range of services can help retailers survive and thrive in today’s competitive market.

During the luncheon, guests were introduced to NRS’s comprehensive suite of services, including NRS Purple, payroll services, NRS Pay credit card processing, NRS Funding, and ecommerce solutions, each designed to optimize and enhance retail operations.

“Our mission at NRS has always been to empower small and independent retailers. This event was a fantastic opportunity to connect with our clients, showing them how our tailored solutions can propel their businesses forward in a dynamic marketplace,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of National Retail Solutions.

Ari Buckman, VP of NRS Funding, added, “It was exciting to sit down with merchants and describe how quick and easy funding can be to help their business grow and thrive. We believe every business owner should have access to the capital they need through a company they know.”

National Retail Solutions (NRS) operates a leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform, serving independent retailers with over 27,000 active terminals nationwide. As a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), NRS is committed to supporting the growth and success of small businesses across the country.

The powerful hardware and merchant software offer capabilities including sales tracking, inventory management, user tracking, remote management through the app & web, a 1-touch Boss Revolution® portal, and a free built-in coupon rewards program.

The robust, custom-built NRS POS system provides a total checkout ecosystem for retailers. NRS Petro, a pump-integrated POS system, empowers gas stations with secure EMV-compliant transactions and streamlined operations, seamlessly bridging the connection between the convenience store and the pumps.

Optional premium add-ons to enhance the system include Tobacco Scan Data, ID Scanning, E-Commerce integration, Unlimited EBT + eWIC acceptance, Employee Time Clock, Advanced Data Analytics, NRS’ patented Panic Alarm Button, and more.

For more information, visit nrsplus.com