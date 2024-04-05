NRS Expands Proven NYC Panic Alarm Service Nationwide with Free 3-Month Trial

NEWARK, N.J. – National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) platform for independent retailers, nationally expands the Panic Alarm Button service after a successful New York City pilot program in 2023. The POS-integrated Panic Alarm Button is now available in stores nationwide, including New York, New Jersey, California, Florida, Wisconsin, and Georgia, growing throughout the United States.

The Panic Alarm Button is cleverly disguised within the NRS point-of-sale system, enabling the cashier to discreetly alert the police during emergencies while de-escalating the situation. With retail crime rising, NRS provides three months of free Panic Alarm Button service to help stores stay safe.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), in 2022, retailers nationwide lost a reported $112.1 billion in merchandise as theft continued to plague cities nationwide. In response to this, The NRS Panic Alarm Button was initially and successfully launched to help safeguard New York City’s bodegas amid a continuing series of robberies and assaults on these stores. The program was highly effective in supporting independent retail store owners to fight the growing crime, many of which serve predominantly immigrant communities in high-crime, low-income neighborhoods underserved by large retail brands.

NRS offers a comprehensive suite of anti-crime solutions, including its patented POS Panic Alarm Button, POS-DVR Camera Integration, and customer-facing screens to assist local authorities in identifying and apprehending suspects.

“Our patented POS-integrated Panic Alarm Button service assists stores in emergencies and helps deter crime,” said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS. “It also makes owners and employees – as well as their customers – feel more secure, and in some instances, it can reduce the store’s insurance premiums. I strongly recommend that every bodega and neighborhood convenience store owner consider installing this system to safeguard their premises.”

As a special introductory offer, NRS provides three months of Panic Alarm Button service at no cost, ensuring retailers can experience the benefits risk-free. To learn more about the POS-integrated Panic Alarm Button premium feature or to request it for your store, please call (888) 755-9838 or visit nrsplus.com/panicalarm.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and NRS Pay with credit card processing for independent retailers and bodega owners, comprising over 27,000 active POS terminals in stores nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).