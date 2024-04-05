FreshDirect and Yankees Partner to Bring Innovative Promotions to New Yorkers

Step up to the plate, because FreshDirect is back in the game as a Proud Partner of the New York Yankees! This year, FreshDirect is taking their partnership with the Yankees to new heights, offering fans more reasons than ever to skip the grocery store and savor every moment of the game:

Limited Edition Yankees x FreshDirect Bag: FreshDirect’s iconic bags are getting an exciting makeover inspired by the legendary New York Yankees. Throughout April, customers can expect to receive a special limited-edition bag with every order. Guaranteed to stand out as the MVP of your bag collection!

4-Train Subway Takeover: For the month of April, fans travelling to Yankee Stadium via the 4 train – along with thousands of others who commute between The Bronx and Brooklyn – will see FreshDirect and Yankees-branded exterior train wraps covering five cars on the Subway line. Promotional offers will be placed inside each car, and fans can scan the QR code to receive a special FreshDirect discount.

Ticket Sweepstakes: Customers can enter for a chance to win 5 tickets to a Yankee game plus exclusive access to a pre-game event at the FreshDirect Terrace. For more information, customers can visit https://www.freshdirect.com/blog/score15/.

FreshDirect Terrace : The FreshDirect Terrace is an open-air area designed to encourage socializing among guests while providing them a view of the game from the outfield, as well as a unique look at the action in their respective bullpens. A full bar features signature cocktails, craft beers and food offerings.

Old-Timer's Day : For the third consecutive year, FreshDirect will be the Presenting Sponsor of Old-Timers' Day and will hold a ticket sweepstakes for FreshDirect customers.

Co-branded Delivery Truck: FreshDirect's co-branded delivery trucks are back on the road delivering the highest quality, freshest food and favorite game day eats!

FreshDirect is proud to stand alongside the New York Yankees and celebrate the start of another thrilling season of baseball. With innovative promotions, sweepstakes, and in-stadium experiences, we’re bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.