Walmart Tries to Lure Wealthy Shoppers

The lighting is warm and bright, the aisles are broad and shelves display $50 silk sleep masks and soft comforters begging to be touched.

This is deluxe Walmart.

Walmart Inc., known for selling basics at low prices, has struggled for years to bring in wealthier shoppers and compete with trendier chains like Target Corp. It widened aisles and added brands like Danskin and Dyson in 2009, tried personal shopping in 2018 and scooped up a series of online clothing brands in 2017 and 2018 only to sell them all a few years later.

Now, the world’s biggest retailer is trying again, renovating or building more than 800 locations in the US to improve lighting, add mannequins, lower displays and feature high-end products. Racks of blazers and cargo utility pants — items it historically has not sold — are placed front and center.

