Albertsons Companies Unveils Simplified “for U” Loyalty Program Enhancing Member Experience to Provide Even Greater Value

BOISE, Idaho–Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) continues to transform its customer shopping experience and deepen customer relationships announcing today a new, simplified loyalty program providing more value and ease than ever for the retailer’s 38 million* loyalty members. Available now, the award-winning for U™ loyalty program is better than ever with a single points-based system, double the time to earn points and a new automatic cash off option for more convenient savings, among other benefits. The program retains all the benefits customers love with exciting enhancements to celebrate their loyalty and create customers for life.

The for U loyalty program is free and available to all customers who shop at Albertsons Cos. stores including Safeway, Albertsons, Shaw’s, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Randalls and Vons. New for U members can sign up through the store website or app and will immediately earn $5 off their next in-store or online purchase of $25 or more of qualifying items.

Updates to the for U loyalty program include:

A single points currency to earn and use: Members enrolled in for U earn one point for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases. For every 100 points earned, members can redeem points for discounts on select groceries and gas, where available.

Members enrolled in earn one point for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases. For every 100 points earned, members can redeem points for discounts on select groceries and gas, where available. Double the time to earn and build points total: Members now have two months earn and redeem points.

Members now have two months earn and redeem points. Automatic cash off: A new automatic cash off option allows members to opt-in and automatically convert points into cash off savings at checkout for a more seamless savings experience. Customers can still enjoy all the other points redemption options they love such as discounts on groceries and gas.

for U members save up to 20 percent weekly with personalized deals, digital coupons, a birthday treat and a free monthly item**.

“Our loyal for U members are at the heart of our business, and we are continuously working to help them bring more to the table and foster lifelong customer relationships,” said Sean Barrett, Chief Marketing Officer for Albertsons Cos. “The updated for U loyalty program delivers tremendous savings and value through a simple points-based system, ensuring that it is easier and more convenient than ever for our valued members to get rewarded for shopping with us.”

In addition to the award-winning for U loyalty program, the retailer also offers customers a personalized shopping experience through its optional paid subscription program, FreshPass®. With FreshPass, shoppers will find additional savings on grocery delivery, points that do not expire, double points on Own Brands including Signature SELECT®, O Organics®, Open Nature® and Lucerne®, along with many other exclusive benefits. FreshPass is available for $99 a year, or $12.99 per month, and offers unlimited free delivery on orders $30 or more, $5 monthly credit for annual subscribers, five percent off O Organics and Open Nature products as well as Signature Pet Care™.

*Based on total enrollments in Albertsons for U program (as recorded in 2012 data migration of prior existing enrollments) continuing through March 2023. This total does not distinguish between active and inactive members.

**For details on up to 20% weekly savings and full program details visit [banner].com/foru.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 2, 2023, the Company operated 2,271 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.