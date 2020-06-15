Walmart Tests Self-Checkout Only Location

A Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas is reimagining the shopping experience during the coronavirus pandemic by using self-checkout counters only, in lieu of traditional cashier lanes.

A spokesperson for the company told FOX Business that Walmart Supercenter Store #359 is removing its conveyor belt lanes and replacing them with self-checkout counters. The goal is to see if the increased use of self-checkout will speed up purchases while providing a safer experience for shoppers through less interaction.

According to the company, employees will be available to help with self-checkout and will also check out groceries like normal for those who want the traditional shopping experience.

