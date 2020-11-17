Walmart Resumes Counting Customers in Stores and Grocers Reinstate Limits as Coronavirus Cases Surge

Walmart beginning Saturday is resuming monitoring and counting the number of customers entering its stores, to make sure it doesn’t exceed capacity limits, as coronavirus cases surge at record rates across the country.

Dating back to April, Walmart has been restricting the number of people in its big-box stores to not exceed five customers per every roughly 1,000 square feet, or about 20% of a store’s capacity. Those levels can also vary based on local mandates, the company said.

For a period of time, however, the biggest retailer in the United States had stopped physically counting people as they came inside and left.

