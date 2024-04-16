Whisps Introduces Popped – The Cheesiest Cheese Snack Ever

Whisps Popped comes in three bold new flavors and packs 10g of protein per serving into a crunchy, poppable cheese snack.

NEW YORK — Whisps, the brand known for transforming whole foods, like cheese, into delicious snacks, introduced its cheesiest cheese snack yet: Whisps Popped. Similar to its award-winning Cheese Crisps, Popped is made with 100% real cheese, grated and baked into poppable snacks, then seasoned with even more cheese, making it the cheesiest cheese snack ever for people who LOVE to snack on cheese.

“At Whisps, we believe you should nourish yourself and your family with delicious and satiating snacks. Whisps Popped delivers on this promise by transforming 100% real cheese into a snack that’s not only craveable but also delivers 10g protein to keep you fueled,” said John Ghingo, CEO of Whisps. “We have spent years focused on perfecting the art and science of baking cheese into delicious snacks. Whisps Popped is our cheesiest innovation yet, using cheese as both the core ingredients and the additional flavoring. We can’t wait to see what serious cheese snackers think about these new Popped items!”

According to an international survey from Kerry, 62% of consumers reach for cheese snacks simply because they find them more exciting. The same survey revealed cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan are the most popular flavors in North America and nearly half surveyed said they also look for creative flavor additions, such as spice!

Made with 100% real Cheddar, Parmesan, Pepper Jack and Mozzarella cheese, grated and baked into poppable snacks and seasoned with even more cheese, the new snacks will come in three flavor-filled varieties: Very Cheddar, Perfectly Parmesan, and Jalapeño Popper.

Whisps Popped is now available at Walmart, Walmart.com, Costco, Jewel, and Shaw’s with an MSRP of $5.99 per 3.5oz pouch. For more information, visit Whisps.com.