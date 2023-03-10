All Walmart Stores in Portland are Closing Permanently

The last two Walmart stores in the city limits of Portland, Ore., are throwing in the towel.

The big-box retailer says it will close the stores on March 24, as sales have not met expectations. That will impact 580 employees, though they will be given the option to transfer to other Walmart stores, the company said.

The shutdowns come amid a wider swath of store closures by Walmart. All totaled, 10 across the country will close due to their poor financial showing.

