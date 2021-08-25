la Madeleine, Walmart Announce Groundbreaking Partner

DALLAS – la Madeleine French Bakery & Café announced in April of 2021 that it will be sharing its joie de vivre (joy of living) with more North Texans through its innovative new Express prototype and partnership with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer.

“We’re very excited about Walmart’s curated food service experience for customers,” said la Madeleine CEO Lionel Ladouceur. “We look forward to making it even more convenient for the DFW community to enjoy the la Madeleine experience, while also introducing our French comfort food to Walmart shoppers that are looking for more diverse dining choices.”

la Madeleine Express will initially open in 10 test locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. The first is expected to open in Garland this July and the remaining nine will make their debut shortly after. la Madeleine’s Express prototype will feature a smaller footprint ranging from 980 to 2,209 square-feet.

la Madeleine Express will offer a convenient grab ‘n go experience as well as an option to relax and dine- in. The menu will feature fan favorites like la Madeleine’s Chicken Caesar Salad and Tomato Basil Soup, as well as some new items, like pizzas, that have been created specifically for its Walmart locations. In addition, each Express will have a small retail area where guests can purchase some of their favorite menu items and discover new offerings, such as soups, jams and sauces.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine French Bakery & Café is a convenient daily escape for guests. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French

cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, pastas, handmade French patisserie and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display and a space to call your own. In 2019, la Madeleine ranked as the #2 Baked Goods Franchise by Entrepreneur, and Sandelman ranked the company #1 for Availability of Indulgent Items, #2 Sandwich Chain, and #3 for Attractive and Inviting Restaurants. La Madeleine was also just ranked one of the Top Franchisees of 2021 by Entrepreneur. To learn more about la Madeleine’s franchise opportunities, visit lamadeleine.com/franchise. La Madeleine operates more than 86 corporate and franchise bakeries in nine states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976. For more information, visit lamadeleine.com and follow la Madeleine on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.