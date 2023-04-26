Walmart Delegation from The United States Visited the Plant of Blumar Salmon in Chile to Learn their Processes

Talcahuano, Chile – The Blumar salmon plant in Talcahuano, Chile received a delegation from Walmart in the United States, led by the company’s Executive Vice President – Sourcing, Andrea Albright. During this visit, the executives were able to see the recent investments in automation by the salmon company, which has allowed Blumar to increase productivity and efficiency in the different processes.

This visit, of one of the main players in the global retail industry, is part of their objective to strengthening ties with the main suppliers that currently work with Walmart Inc., in more than one market. Blumar has been supplying Walmart and its subsidiary Sam’s Club with various salmon products for more than 10 years, reaching its supermarkets in five countries as of this month.

Albright, mentioned that “this trip to Blumar allows us to continue strengthening commercial ties and the sustainable vision of the future of the business and the industry, participating in regeneration and sustainability projects between both companies”.

Gerardo Balbontín, the CEO of Blumar, said “it is very important for us to be able to meet with companies like Walmart, to continue growing and build a relationship of trust between both parties. We have very high-quality products, and it is good that our customers see the processes with which they are produced, through new technologies and innovation”.

During the meeting, both companies had the opportunity to discuss their views of the Chilean salmon industry and development opportunities for the future. The Commercial Director of Blumar, Daniel Montoya, stressed that “it was an excellent opportunity to continue strengthening our long-term ties with this great client, value the relationship we have built and, at the same time, visualize the interesting opportunities that present themselves.”