Produce Distributors Association Annual Meeting to Take Place at The Sheraton Times Square During The New York Produce Show

The Produce Distributors Association (PDA) is thrilled to announce its annual meeting will take place on December 5th at 2:00 PM at the official NYPS Hotel, The Sheraton Times Square, in the heart of New York City.

The annual meeting serves as a moment for stakeholders in the produce distribution sector to convene, collaborate, and strategize for the future. Attendees can expect an agenda featuring an update on the reinvigorated association, networking opportunities, and a presentation on challenges facing the produce distribution industry. The meeting is open to current and prospective members.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 5 th 2:00 PM EST

Tuesday, December 5 2:00 PM EST Location: Sheraton Times Square 811 7th Avenue, @ W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Liberty RoomThird Floor

A zoom link will be provided upon request for those who cannot attend in person.

“We are excited to host the annual meeting at the Sheraton Times Square, in conjunction with The New York Produce Show, bringing together industry leaders from across the country to discuss the latest developments in the produce distribution sector. This event is an excellent opportunity for networking, knowledge-sharing, and fostering collaboration among professionals,” said Matthew D’Arrigo, Chairman of the Produce Distributors Association.

For information about the Produce Distributors Association Annual Meeting, please email PDA President, Alan Siger, at asiger@producedistributorsassociation.org

About the Produce Distributors Association: The Produce Distributors Association (PDA) is a national association dedicated to advancing the interests of professionals in the produce distribution industry. With a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation, the PDA provides a platform for networking, education, and advocacy to support the growth and success of its members.