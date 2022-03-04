Misfits Market Makes Quality Food More Accessible with Lower 48 Expansion

DELANCO, N.J.– Misfits Market, the online grocery platform focused on accessibility, affordability, and sustainability, today announced its official availability in all of the lower 48 states with its expansion into Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The brand’s rollout to these four states will be comprehensive, serving nearly all zip codes in urban centers, suburbs, and rural areas alike, meeting its commitment to offer accessibility in every market.

What started as a mystery box of organic produce, hand-delivered with a combination of rented pickup trucks and ride-shares in Philadelphia, Misfits Market is now a nationwide grocery retailer. Nearly all consumers across the lower 48 states will now have access to organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, everyday pantry staples, and newly launched dairy, bakery, and wine categories, at up to 40 percent off traditional grocery store prices.

A More Affordable, Healthy Grocery Option for Shoppers

Over the past three years, Misfits Market has been hyper-focused on nationwide and market expansion as they continue to build a complete online grocery platform and provide everyone access to quality and sustainably sourced food. With this latest expansion, the company is one step closer to its commitment to eliminating food deserts and helping end food apartheid in America by 2025.

“Three years ago, Misfits Market started with a vision to address inequity and provide everyone, regardless of where they live, access to quality food delivered in an affordable way,” said Abhi Ramesh, CEO and Founder of Misfits Market. “With prices for groceries at an all time-high, we’re thrilled to fulfill this vision by launching Misfits Market in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota, bringing food access and incredible value to shoppers from coast to coast.”

The Full Online Value Grocery Experience

Since Misfits Market was founded in 2018, the company has rapidly become the go-to, affordable destination for weekly grocery shopping, sending out more than 11 million orders and rescuing more than 228 million pounds of food to date. Rescuing food not only creates a positive environmental impact, but Misfits Market’s food value supply chain also drove nearly $90 million in additional “rescue revenue” to farmers and suppliers in 2021 alone.

Through working directly with farmers and food makers who share the company’s vision for a more sustainable food system, Misfits Market is now able to offer a full grocery experience, particularly to neighborhoods that don’t have healthy, affordable grocery options nearby. Most importantly, the company continues to find ways to adapt its supply chain to bring customers quality goods with clear savings – at Misfits Market you can find brands such as Poppi, Truff, Taza Chocolate, Minor Figures, Dave’s Killer Bread, and many more, all at a major discount.

Getting your first Misfits Market box in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota couldn’t be simpler. Just create an account to begin receiving weekly deliveries. We’ll start your cart with our bestselling groceries, then you can customize it with any of the 500+ items across our grocery aisles. Your groceries will be delivered right to your door–no hidden service or membership fees or tips required.

Get started here: https://www.misfitsmarket.com/sign-up.

About Misfits Market

Misfits Market, the direct-to-consumer online grocer focused on sustainability, affordability, and accessibility, delivers value by making it convenient to shop, eat, and live better. The company has created the first of its kind food value supply chain focused on building relationships with farmers, distributors, and producers to eliminate food waste while expanding food access. Today, Misfits Market delivers fresh organic produce, quality proteins, sustainably sourced pantry staples, and other grocery items to nearly every zip code in 48 states at up to 40 percent off traditional grocery store prices. Founded in 2018, the company is headquartered in Greater Philadelphia and has raised more than $525M in funding. To learn more and order your first box, visit www.misfitsmarket.com.