Albertsons Starts Strategic Review, Shares Rise

Albertsons Cos Inc said on Monday it had started a review of potential strategic alternatives, including financial deals, nearly two years after the U.S. grocer went public.

Shares in Albertsons, which last month posted a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit, increased nearly 10% in extended trading.

The review will also include an assessment of various strategies to optimize the balance sheet and return capital, development of other initiatives to complement existing businesses and responding to inquiries, Albertsons said.

