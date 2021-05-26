Innovation Blooms: Albertsons Companies Adds Wedding Flowers to Its Online Offerings

BOISE, Idaho- With wedding season just around the corner, Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced they are offering customers an easy, affordable, and environmentally-friendly online option for purchasing fresh, hand-cut wedding flowers.

The pre-designed “do it yourself” debi lilly designTM floral collections complement any color palette and the easy-to-use online site allows customers to choose between several flower types and colors from various themed collections.

“We’re always searching for innovative ways to provide our high-quality products to customers in a way that fits their lifestyle needs,” said Chad Coester, Senior Vice President of Own Brands. “Our online wedding flowers are just one more way we’re meeting our customers’ needs where and how they want us to, while making the experience convenient and affordable.”

Customers can visit an Albertsons Cos. banner website such as Albertsons.com, Safeway.com or Vons.com and find “Wedding Flowers” under the “Shop” tab. Or simply search for “Wedding Flowers” from the home page.

From there, customers select their collection, packages, ribbon color, and place their order at least 21 days before the event. Items available include bridal and bridesmaid bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages, aisle markers, centerpieces, garlands, and more. The order will arrive via FedEx three days before the event. From there, customers simply trim the stems, put them in water and keep them cool until the big day.

“Planning a wedding is stressful and expensive. With our online exclusive debi lilly design wedding flowers, customers get the look and quality of a custom wedding florist without the expense,” said Debora Steier, Albertsons Companies vice president of floral. “Of course, customers can still visit our in-store floral specialists for all their floral needs, including wedding flowers, as they have for decades.”

All debi lilly design wedding flowers are sustainability grown and harvested as certified by Bloomcheck and the Rainforest Alliance. Customers will see either the Bloomcheck or the Rainforest Alliance seal when purchasing fresh cut flowers, helping them ensure they are purchasing a sustainable product.

The Bloomcheck program establishes best practices for cut flower farms to assure these farms are socially equitable, environmentally sustainable, and economically viable. While the Rainforest Alliance seal means farmers follow a rigorous standard for sustainable agriculture and responsible business practices, creating a better future for people and nature.

You can learn more about both programs on their respective websites: bloomcheck.org and rainforest-alliance.org. More information on Albertsons Companies commitment to integrating sustainability into their business can be found at albertsonscompanies.com.

Own Brands products, including the debi lilly design line of floral and home décor items, are found exclusively at Albertsons Companies stores, which is comprised of 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 27, 2021, the Company operated 2,277 retail stores with 1,727 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2020, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $260 million in food and financial support, including $94 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat. Albertsons Companies also pledged $5 million to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach.