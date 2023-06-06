Michigan Asparagus Unveils Video Series

Showcases the Exceptional Flavor, Freshness and Benefits of Michigan Asparagus

DeWitt, Mich. – The Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board (MAAB) is thrilled to announce the release of its 2023 video series that celebrates the exceptional flavor and numerous benefits of Michigan asparagus. Designed to appeal to consumers, these videos explore the distinct taste, freshness, quality, nutritional value, and versatility of Michigan asparagus.

Developed in collaboration between asparagus farming families and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, these visually stunning videos highlight the unique taste that sets Michigan asparagus apart. Each bite of Michigan asparagus promises a flavor explosion that is distinct and unrivaled. The videos underscore the unparalleled freshness of Michigan asparagus that sets it apart from competitors, providing consumers with a superior product.

Produce buyers are encouraged to leverage these captivating videos on their social media channels, utilizing the passion and expertise of the Michigan family farms featured in the videos. By showcasing the distinct flavor, freshness, and exceptional qualities of Michigan asparagus, retailers can engage their audience and drive sales.

The video series is now available on MAAB’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@MichiganAsparagus) and Michigan Asparagus website (https://michiganasparagus.org/consumers/) and can be easily shared across various social media platforms.

About the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board

The Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board (MAAB) promotes the production and consumption of Michigan asparagus nationwide. The organization is dedicated to sharing the virtues of asparagus, while also assisting with agricultural research and the development of asparagus farming. The MAAB is funded by Michigan Asparagus growers.