Michigan Asparagus Season In Full Swing

Dewitt, Mich. — As they do every year, consumers eagerly awaited the arrival of this season’s crop of Michigan asparagus, and though the harvest was delayed by about a week, the excitement of those awaiting its arrival did not subside. Now with the season in full swing, Michigan asparagus is offering excellent quality this year, with spear tips that are not only tight but also extremely flavorful.

On shelf, shoppers will be delighted by the thick spears and uniform and beautiful look. Supply is ample as the weather provided an ideal climate in which to grow a tasty and nutritious product that will stop those in the produce department for a second look. The Michigan asparagus season is at its midway point and the weather outlook for the remainder of June will support continued harvesting of excellent quality asparagus.

With today’s high transportation costs, both domestic and abroad, buying local is more important than ever. Less miles traveled and a shorter supply chain, coupled with a duty to support smaller, local, family-owned businesses and sustainability efforts are all important things to consider.

“Michigan asparagus is a great item with which to promote buying local produce, as it is a low-food mile vegetable that arrives fresh from farm to table in less than three days,” said Jamie Clover Adams, executive director of the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board. “Michigan can boast an incredible location when it comes to shipping, as it is within 850 miles of more than half the US population.”

While consumer shopping habits have changed in the past two years, they are cooking more at the same time. Grilling and barbecuing are popular as ever and there is no better vegetable to put on that grill this time of year than fresh, in-season, domestically grown asparagus.

The Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board focuses on educating consumers on the importance of buying local versus imported asparagus and its plethora of health benefits. The board continues to rollout new content daily during the season and hosts weekly giveaways via social media contests throughout June.

