The Tree Fruit Charity Awards Over $1 Million in Scholarship Funds

Wenatchee, Washington – The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) awarded 318 scholarships to students this year. Of the 318 scholarships, 218 were awarded to renewing students, and 100 new students were welcomed to the WAEF family. These scholarships represent over $1 million sponsored by the tree fruit industry through various fundraisers, in memory of industry leaders and friends, and annual donations. WAEF scholarships are awarded to students whose families have ties to the tree fruit industry, specifically apples, pears, and cherries. In most instances, the parents of recipients are employed in orchards and warehouses.

The WAEF scholarship program has a history of remarkable statistics regarding the retention of students at 87%. Additionally, 84% of our WAEF students graduate within four years or less from college/university, and 78% of the students that we serve are first-generation college/university students. The Beyond the Scholarship Program secures our WAEF students’ success through mentoring, workshops, care packages, career exploration, regional events, and continuous follow-up throughout their academic careers.

Adams County Scholarship Recipients

Angelica Hernandez, Othello, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education

Foundation Scholarship. Hernandez is a graduate of Othello High School and the daughter of Silverio Hernandez and Yolanda Hernandez.

Gabriela Rodriguez-Garcilazo, Othello, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers Scholarship. Rodriguez-Garcilazo is a graduate of Othello High School and the daughter of Jorge Rodriguez and Lorena Rodriguez.

Jennifer Hernandez Serna, Othello, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce/Royal High School Scholarship. Hernandez Serna is a graduate of Royal High School and the daughter of Silverio Hernandez and Yolanda Hernandez.

Jose Policarpio, Othello, is the recipient of the Brian & Irene Birdsall Scholarship. Policarpio is a graduate of Othello High School and the son of Luis Policarpio and Ofelia Policarpio.

Yessica Maldonado, Othello, is the recipient of the Dennis Bigness Scholarship and the Wilbur Ellis Scholarship. Maldonado is a graduate of Othello High School and the daughter of Pablo Maldonado and Yesenia Maldonado.

Benton County Scholarship Recipients

Alicia Favela Rodriguez , Pasco, is the recipient of the John Douglas Scholarship and the Wilbur Ellis Scholarship. Favela Rodriguez is a graduate of Pasco High School and the daughter of Gustavo Favela and Pascuala Rodriguez.

Scholarship. Salinas is a graduate of Kiona-Benton City High School and the daughter of Eduardo Salinas and Roselia Trujillo.

Cacia Roy , Prosser, is the recipient of the Tree Top Scholarship. Roy is a graduate of Prosser High School and the daughter of Brenton Roy and Alicia Roy.

Corona Palominos is a graduate of Sunnyside High School and the daughter of David Corona-Rivera and Baudelia Palominos-Mendoza.

Sarai Lopez , Prosser, is the recipient of the Anonymous Scholarship. Lopez is a graduate of Prosser High School and the daughter of Pedro Lopez and Fidelina Lopez.

Chelan County Scholarship Recipients

Aaron DeJarnatt , Chelan, is the recipient of the John Daniel Gebbers Memorial Scholarship and the Van Doren Sales Scholarship. DeJarnatt is a graduate of Chelan High School and the son of Andrew DeJarnatt and Julie DeJarnatt.

Whiteaker Memorial Scholarship and the John Douglas Scholarship. Valdovines

Covarrubias is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Angel Valdovines and Elidia Covarrubias.

Anahi Ramos , Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Ramos is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Fernando Ramos and Maria Padilla.

Angel Nolasco, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Blue Bird, Inc./Les Moser Memorial Community Service Award Scholarship. Nolasco is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the son of Angel Nolasco-Flores and Lilia Oropeza.

Angela Blanco, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Blanco is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Alberto Blanco and Guadalupe Sanchez.

Aranza Arroyo-Mejia , Cashmere, is the recipient of the Hans & Lavonne van Someren Gréve Scholarship. Arroyo-Mejia is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Jose Arroyo and Teresa Arroyo.

Scholarship and the North Valley Mechanical/Charity Rumbolz Memorial Scholarship. Guerrero Alverdin is a graduate of Entiat High School and the son of Francisco Guerrero and Soila Alverdin.

Colson Brunner , Cashmere, is the recipient of the Jim Wade Memorial Scholarship. Brunner is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the son of the Late Nick Brunner and Jenn Brunner.

, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Van Doren Sales Scholarship. Mata is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Gabriel Mata and Sanjuana Mata. Elle Spears, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Northwest Nursery Improvement Institute Scholarship. Spears is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Marc Spears and Dawn Spears.

Erick Rodriguez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Rodriguez is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the son of Jose Rodriguez and Maria Murillo.

Ericka Barboza , Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Wilbur & Frankie Adams Memorial Scholarship. Barboza is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Florencio Barboza and Tereza Barboza.

graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Angelica Cisneros.

Gabriela Martinez , Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Mathison Family Scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of the Late Jose Martinez and Alma Vaca.

Scholarship. Martinez Bautista is a graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Jesus Martinez Sanchez and Lucia Bautista Martinez.

Itzia Mejia , Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Mejia is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Fernando Mejia and Monica Barragan.

, Manson, is the recipient of the Herold & Vicki Peebles Scholarship. Sarmiento is a graduate of Manson High School and the son of Heriberto Sarmiento and Irma Sarmiento. Jorge Guerrero, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Susi Harris Memorial Scholarship.

Guerrero is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Socorro Herrera.

Jose Camarillo Aviles, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pamela Thomas Scholarship. Camarillo Aviles is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Eduardo Camarillo Quiroz and Ofelia Aviles Sandoval.

Jose Pascasio, Chelan, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Pascasio is a graduate of Manson High School and the son of Jesus Pascasio and Liliana Medina.

Juan Martinez Nieto, Dryden, is the recipient of the Howard & Helen Hauff Memorial Scholarship and the Mathison Family Scholarship. Martinez Nieto is a graduate of Cascade High School and the son of Juan Martinez and Norma Nieto.

Kadince Compton , Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Brian & Irene Birdsall Scholarship. Compton is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Jason Compton and DeAnn Compton.

, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Van Doren Sales Scholarship. Hakensen is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Lars Hakensen and Jennifer Uhlrich. Luis Perez-Cano, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education

Foundation Scholarship. Perez-Cano is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Juan Perez and Francisca Cano.

Maria Santana Gonzalez, Manson, is the recipient of the Vicki Armbruster Peebles Scholarship. Santana Gonzalez is a graduate of Manson High School and the daughter of Felipa Gonzalez Cortez.

Mariela Barrera-Amaya, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. BarreraAmaya is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Rodolfo Barrera and Maria Barrera.

Mason Renslow , Entiat, is the recipient of the Harold Grim Memorial Scholarship. Renslow is a graduate of Entiat High School and the son of Shane Renslow and Katie Renslow. • Mireya Garibay-Galvan , Chelan, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. GaribayGalvan is a graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Noe Garibay-Garcia and Guadalupe Galvan-Barajas.

Scholarship. Renteria is a graduate of Chelan High School and the son of Oscar Renteria and Lorena Martinez.

Rocio Sevilla Martinez, Chelan, is the recipient of the AgroFresh Scholarship, James E. Jim

Loudon Memorial/Chelan Fruit Scholarship, and the K.J. Hendershott Memorial/Chelan Fruit Scholarship. Sevilla Martinez is a graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Rocio Martinez Carro.

Sandra Zapien, Monitor, is the recipient of the Susi Harris Memorial Scholarship. Zapien is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Jose Zapien and Maria Ruiz.

Sara Martinez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit Scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Daniel Martinez and Diana Cisneros.

Teague Duncan, Peshastin, is the recipient of the Taylor Orchards Scholarship and the Tree Top Scholarship. Duncan is a graduate of Cascade High School and the son of Ryan Duncan and Kami Duncan.

Teresa Venegas Esquibel , Manson, is the recipient of the Valent USA Scholarship. Venegas Esquibel is a graduate of Manson High School and the daughter of Victor Venegas Olivares and Martha Esquibel Loza.

Columbia County Scholarship Recipient

• Michelle Garcia-Romero, Dayton, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. GarciaRomero is a graduate of Dayton High School and the daughter of Eloy Garcia and Teresa Romero.

Douglas County Scholarship Recipients

Alexis Moreno, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Homchick Smith & Associates

Scholarship. Moreno is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son Altagracia Moreno.

, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Pace International Scholarship and the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Milan-Aguilar is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Norma Milan. Ashley Parra, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Parra is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Ramon Parra and Diana Barajas.

Ashley Rosales, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Rosales is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Audel Rosales and Xochitl De La Cruz.

Brenda Hernandez-Poblete, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Oroville & Bertha Peebles Memorial Scholarship. Hernandez-Poblete is a graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Alejandro Hernandez and Veronica Poblete.

Brooks Trovato, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CMI Legacy Scholarship. Trovato is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Gary Trovato and Danelle Huber.

Judith Perdomo-Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Jim Wade Memorial Scholarship. Perdomo-Gonzalez is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Bruce White and Laurel White.

Kannie Jimenez-Vazquez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes

Scholarship. Jimenez-Vazquez is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Jose Jimenez Campos and Zeila Vazquez.

Karina Gonzalez , East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Gonzalez is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Juan Gonzalez and Anita Gonzalez.

Scholarship. Valdivia is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Mario Valdivia and Maria Valdivia.

Luis Trejo , Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Jennifer Witherbee Scholarship. Trejo is a graduate of Bridgeport High School and the son of Martin Trejo and Amalia Trejo.

Mireya Lopez-Mercado, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. LopezMercado is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Regulo Jesus Lopez and Maria Lopez Mercado.

Myrka Trejo, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Glady & Nick Legacy Award Scholarship. Trejo is a graduate of Bridgeport High School and the daughter of Juan Trejo and Teresa Trejo.

Nathan Holterhoff , East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Holterhoff is a graduate of The River Academy and the son of Paul Holterhoff and Janice Holterhoff.

Franklin County Scholarship Recipients

Brian Hawkins , Basin City, is the recipient of the Northwest Nursery Improvement Institute Scholarship. Hawkins is a graduate of Connell High School and the son of Barton Hawkins and Susan Hawkins.

Grant County Scholarship Recipients

Adilene Sandoval , Mattawa, is the recipient of the H.M. & Marion Gilbert Memorial Scholarship. Sandoval is a graduate of Wahluke High School and the daughter of Raul Sandoval and Rosa Elena Sandoval.

Ramos is a graduate of Royal High School and the son of Angel Farias and Maria Ramos.

Alondra Rodriguez Luna , Warden, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Rodriguez Luna is a graduate of Warden High School and the daughter of Jesus Rodriguez and Mirasol Gonzalez.

Charley Wilkinson, Warden, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company

Scholarship. Wilkinson is a graduate of Warden High School and the son of Curtis Wilkinson and Mary Wilkinson.

Citlalli Guzman , Moses Lake, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh Scholarship and the John Douglas Scholarship. Guzman is a graduate of Moses Lake High School and the daughter of Adrian Olvera and Erika Guzman.

Produce/Royal High School Scholarship. Corona-Campiz is a graduate of Royal High School and the daughter of Elias Corona and Maria Corona.

Ivan Moreno , Quincy, is the recipient of the Valent USA Scholarship. Moreno is a graduate of Quincy high school and the son of Rafael Moreno and Maria Carmen Moreno.

Torres is a graduate of Ephrata High School and the son of Ismael Torres and Teresa Torres.

Karen Arellano-Cruz, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Brian & Irene Birdsall Scholarship.

Arellano-Cruz is a graduate of Wahluke High School and the daughter of Diego Arellano Velazquez and Roberta Cruz.

Karina Cruz , Mattawa, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Cruz is a graduate of Wahluke High School and the daughter of Crispin Cruz and Silvina Martinez.

Douglas Scholarship. Esparza is a graduate of Quincy High School and the daughter of Sergio Esparza and Martha Santillan.

Victor Garibay-Alejandre, Quincy, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship and the Jones Produce Company Scholarship. Garibay-Alejandre is a graduate of Quincy High School and the son of Luis Garibay.

Hood River County Scholarship Recipients

Kaitlyn McNerney , Parkdale, is the recipient of the Chamberlin Agriculture Scholarship. McNerney is a graduate of Hood River Valley High School and the daughter of Kevin McNerney and Jennifer McNerney.

Kittitas County Scholarship Recipients

• Evelyn Borges, Kittitas, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Borges is a graduate of Kittitas High School and the daughter of Jesus Borges and Veronica Zamora.

Okanogan County Scholarship Recipients

Abram Woodward , Brewster, is the recipient of the Jonathan Crane Memorial Scholarship. Woodward is a graduate of Brewster High School and the son of Jesse Woodward and Jessica Woodward.

, Brewster, is the recipient of the Jonathan Crane Memorial Scholarship and the Rubio Family Scholarship. Garcia Perez is a graduate of Brewster High School and the daughter of Lorenzo Garcia and Elia Perez. Esteban Flores, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Doug & Helen Zahn Memorial Scholarship and the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Flores is a graduate of Tonasket High School and the son of Jose Esteban and Maria Garcia.

Grant Gillespie, Okanogan, is the recipient of the Charity Rumbolz Memorial Scholarship. Gillespie is a graduate of Okanogan High School and the son of Brent Gillespie and Kari Gillespie.

Julisa Olvera , Brewster, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pamela Thomas Scholarship. Olvera is a graduate of Brewster High School and the daughter of Saimont Olvera Pedraza and Marbella Pamatz Rincon.

Scholarship, the Maldonado Family Scholarship, and the Tree Top Scholarship. Finsen is a

graduate of Oroville High School and the son of Earl Allen and Kiki Allen.

Renea Taylor, Malott, is the recipient of the John Douglas Scholarship. Taylor is a graduate of Okanogan High School and the daughter of Roy Taylor and Shelly Taylor.

Shea Gamble, Brewster, is the recipient of the Crane & Crane Inc Scholarship and the Robert Prince Memorial Scholarship. Gamble is a graduate of Log Church Christian School and the daughter of Dylan Game and Tessa Gamble.

Yahir Calderon Sotelo, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Maldonado Family Scholarship. Calderon Sotelo is a graduate of Tonasket High School and the son of Ramiro Calderon and Juana Calderon Sotelo.

Umatilla County Scholarship Recipients

Emily Martinez-Flores , Milton Freewater, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit Scholarship. Martinez-Flores is a graduate of Mcloughlin High School and the daughter of Amadeo Martinez and Elvira Martinez.

Walla Walla County Scholarship Recipients

Dhamar Cruz , Burbank, is the recipient of the Borton & Sons Scholarship. Cruz is a graduate of Burbank High School and the daughter of Candelario Cruz and Rosenda Rodriguez.

Vanessa Carrasco-Ontiveros, College Place, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit

Scholarship. Carrasco-Ontiveros is a graduate of College Place High School and the daughter of Jose Carrasco and Maria Carrasco.

Yakima County Scholarship Recipient

Adriana Paredes Vasquez , Yakima, is the recipient of the Borton & Sons Scholarship. Paredes Vasquez is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Mario Paredes and Adela Vasquez Ortega.

graduate of Toppenish High School and the daughter of Aurelio Villanueva and Ana Villanueva.

Angel Casillas Bernal, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Casillas Bernal is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the son of Jesus Casillas and Luz Bernal.

Angelica Leon , Yakima, is the recipient of the John Douglas Scholarship. Leon is a graduate of Preparatoria Numero Tres-UABJO and the daughter of Norberto Leon Juarez and Jennifer Breiner.

Brooke Hussey, Selah, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Hussey is a graduate of Selah High School and the daughter of Jon Hussey and Kim Hussey.

Bryanalexa Rivera Macias, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Rivera Macias is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the daughter of Nelida Macias.

Carli Short, Yakima, is the recipient of the Brian Kershaw Memorial Scholarship. Short is a

graduate of West Valley High School and the daughter of Jeremy Short and Keishia Short.

Carter Martinez , Yakima, is the recipient of the Dick Clements Memorial Scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the son of Armando Martinez and Sherry Martinez.

, Yakima, is the recipient of the Susi Harris Memorial Scholarship. Diaz is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Asuncion Diaz. Daniela Milanes, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Milanes is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Daniela Milanes.

Daniela Vazquez Hernandez, Yakima, is the recipient of the A.C. Davis & Dorothy Plath Memorial Scholarship and the Borton 2022 Fund Scholarship. Vazquez Hernandez is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Daniel Vazquez Ortega and Yolanda

Hernandez Lopez.

David Jimenez, Mabton, is the recipient of the Wilbur Ellis Scholarship. Jimenez is a

graduate of Sunnyside High School and the son of Jose Jimenez and Maria Jimenez.

Delaney Boyle , Yakima, is the recipient of the Strand Scholarship. Boyle is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Shawn Boyle and Rhonda Boyle.

Scholarship and the Zirkle Fruit Company Scholarship. Santiago is a graduate of Sunnyside High School and the daughter of Isidro Santiago and Erika Ramos.

Esmeralda Merlos, Wapato, is the recipient of the Feliciano Benitez Memorial Scholarship. Merlos is a graduate of Wapato High School and the daughter of Marco Merlos and Eva Gallegos.

Estefani Aguilar-Cardenas, Grandview, is the recipient of the Yakima Fruit & Cold Storage

Scholarship. Aguilar-Cardenas is a graduate of Grandview High School and the daughter of Rafael Aguilar and Silvia Aguilar.

Eva Quintero, Wapato, is the recipient of the Yakima Fruit & Cold Storage Scholarship.

Quintero is a graduate of Wapato High School and the daughter of Alfredo Quintero Gonzalez and Krystal Quintero.

Eyleen Hurtado , Yakima, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh Scholarship. Hurtado is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the daughter of the Late Angelica Camarillo.

Garren Gooler, Naches, is the recipient of the Honeybear Marketing Scholarship and the

Phil Jenkins Memorial/Yakima POM Club Scholarship. Gooler is a graduate of Naches Valley High School and the son of Joshua Gooler and Melissa Gooler.

Genevieve Newstead, Yakima, is the recipient of the Jeff & Jolene Hattori Scholarship.

Newstead is a graduate of La Salle High School and the daughter of Paul Newstead and Germaine Newstead.

Giovanni Perez , Yakima, is the recipient of the Kershaw Companies Scholarship. Perez is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the son of Uriel Perez and Edelmira Godoy Sandoval.

Isabel Flores, Tieton, is the recipient of the CPC International Apple Company Scholarship and the E. Ralph & Ida Strausz Scholarship. Flores is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Apolonio Flores and Guadalupe Flores.

Isabela de La Combe, Yakima, is the recipient of the Fruit Packers Supply Scholarship and the Jerry Nolen Memorial Scholarship. de La Combe is a graduate of West Valley High School and the daughter of Luis de La Combe.

Itzel Garcia Frias , Yakima, is the recipient of the I Can Scholarship and the John Douglas Scholarship. Garcia Frias is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Josefina Frias.

, Yakima, is the recipient of the I Can Scholarship and the John Douglas Scholarship. Garcia Frias is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Josefina Frias. Ivette Ramos, Cowiche, is the recipient of the Personenette/Van Horn Memorial

Scholarship. Ramos is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Raul Ramos and Maria Flores.

Jacquelin Ceja Flores , Tieton, is the recipient of the Borton-Strand Scholarship and the Pottratz Family Scholarship. Ceja Flores is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Jaime Ceja and Gloria Ceja Flores.

Scholarship. Mandujano is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Jesus Mandujano and Veronica Castro.

Jeremy Flores, Wapato, is the recipient of the Borton & Sons Scholarship. Flores is a graduate of Toppenish High School and the son of Edgar Flores.

Jonathan Orozco, Selah, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Orozco is a graduate of Selah High School and the son of Irene Orozco.

Jorge Guzman, Wapato, is the recipient of the Legacy Fruit LLC. Scholarship. Guzman is a

graduate of Wapato High School and the son of Hermilo Guzman Nateras and Fabiola Guzman.

Jorge Mendoza , Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Mendoza is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the son of Jorge Mendoza and Elia Mendoza.

Scholarship. Marin Badillo is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Oscar Marin Flores and Araceli Badillo Islas.

Joshua Oliver , Grandview, is the recipient of the Northwest Nursery Improvement Institute Scholarship. Oliver is a graduate of Sunnyside High School and the son of Keith Oliver and Marco Oliver.

, Yakima, is the recipient of the Phil Jenkins Memorial/Yakima POM Club Scholarship. Veselka is a graduate of West Valley High School and the daughter of Keith Veselka and Ruth Veselka. Kobe Nishi, Zillah, is the recipient of the GS Long Company Scholarship. Nishi is a graduate of Zillah High School and the son of Jon Nishi and Sylvia Nishi.

Laura Guillen Reyes, Yakima, is the recipient of the Columbia Valley Fruit Scholarship.

Guillen Reyes is a graduate of Selah High School and the daughter of Luz Reyes.

Lauren Jones , Zillah, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers Scholarship. Jones is a graduate of Zillah High School and the daughter of Denny Jones and Deborah Jones.

Barragan is a graduate of Wapato High School and the daughter of Martina Villapuda.

Liset Villanueva , Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Villanueva is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Juan Villanueva and Sandra Villanueva.

Maria Navarro, Yakima, is the recipient of the Williams Family Memorial Scholarship. Navarro is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the daughter of Pedro Navarro and Olga Sanchez.

Marinna Sanchez, Yakima, is the recipient of the John Douglas Scholarship and the Legacy Fruit, LLC Scholarship. Sanchez is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the daughter of Jessica Sanchez.

Martha Benitez Solorzano, Union Gap, is the recipient of the Graphic Label Scholarship.

Benitez Solorzano is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the daughter of Armando Benitez and Rossana Solorzano.

Maryam Sanchez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation

Scholarship. Sanchez is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Salvador Sanchez and Maria Sanchez.

Mauricio Hernandez , Sunnyside, is the recipient of the Kershaw Companies Scholarship. Hernandez is a graduate of Sunnyside High School and the son of Mauricio Hernandez and Maria Hernandez.

Strand is a graduate of Selah High School and the son of William Strand and Ann Strand.

Milena Urroz Sandoval , Yakima, is the recipient of the Roche Fruit Scholarship. Urroz Sandoval is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the daughter of Vanessa Sandoval Aguinaga.

Scholarship, and the Moss Adams LLP Scholarship. Martinez Magana is a graduate of AC

Davis High School and the daughter of Fernando Martinez Cardenas and Norma A Martinez.

Paulina Gonzalez, Cowiche, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation

Scholarship. Gonzalez is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Ignacio Gonzalez and Ana Gonzalez.

Perla Bolanos-Zapien, Toppenish, is the recipient of the Legacy Fruit LLC. Scholarship, and the Northwest Farm Credit Services Scholarship. Bolanos-Zapien is a graduate of Toppenish High School and the daughter of Rosa Zapien Cortes.

Reagan Haas , Wapato, is the recipient of the Jerry Haak Memorial Scholarship. Haas is a graduate of Riverside High School and the son of the Late Richard Haas and Shawnie Haas.

Jenkins Memorial/Yakima POM Club Scholarship, the Washington State Tree Fruit Association Scholarship, and the Roger Calhoun Memorial Scholarship. Bautista is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the daughter of Hermelindo Bautista and Brigida Bautista.

Rosalia Gonzalez , Selah, is the recipient of the Matson Fruit Scholarship. Gonzalez is a graduate of Selah High School and the daughter of Alvaro Gonzalez and Reynalda Gonzalez.

graduate of East Valley High School and the daughter of Miguel Roque and Marcella L.

Rojas.

Sandy Reyes Tena, Yakima, is the recipient of the Hansen Fruit Company Scholarship and the John Douglas Scholarship. Reyes Tena is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Rafael Reyes and Maria Reyes.

Seth Harrison, Yakima, is the recipient of the Kristin Kershaw Snapp Scholarship and the Thomas Hale Scholarship. Harrison is a graduate of West Valley High School and the son of Jason Kinloch and Tia Thornton.

Shea Mattson, Selah, is the recipient of the Matson Fruit Scholarship. Mattson is a graduate of Selah High School and the son of Kelly Mattson and Paula Mattson.

Sofia Serrano , Union Gap, is the recipient of the Zirkle Fruit Company Scholarship. Serrano is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Amadeo Serrano and Norma Mojica.

Douglas Scholarship. White is a graduate of West Valley High School and the son of Rick White and Shannon Erickson.

Vanessa Ayala , Yakima, is the recipient of the Borton 2022 Fund Scholarship and the Tom Stokes Scholarship. Ayala is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Francisca Perez.

Yahayra Ruiz-G, Yakima, is the recipient of the CPC International Apple Company Scholarship. Ruiz-G is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Saul Ruiz and Rosario G Gonzalez.