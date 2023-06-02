BEMA Announces Ascend Scholarship Winners

Overland Park, KS: BEMA’s Membership Value & Engagement Committee is proud to announce the winner of the 2023 BEMA Ascend scholarship.

The 2023 award winner was chosen during the April Membership Value & Engagement Committee meeting.

This year’s Ascend Scholarship winner is Jasmine Monette, Quality and Continuous Improvement Manager, Lallemand North America Baking.

Choice of Prize

Each of the Ascend award recipients has the option of a paid registration to BEMA Convention 2023 in Palmetto Bluff or full access to the virtual Workforce Edition and BEMA Live! for themselves and their organization. The virtual BEMA Live! Experience includes the keynote speaker and daily business sessions. In-person and virtual scholarship winners will receive special recognition and an award during the General Membership Meeting at Convention.

Making Their Mark

Criteria for the Ascend scholarship includes 1) being a first-time attendee to Convention, 2) representation by a member company employer in good standing with BEMA, 3) demonstration of leadership qualities, and 4) a desire to gain industry knowledge and education.

Nominations for the award came from a leadership peer within their company who is invested in their professional career growth. Nominators will attend Convention activities alongside their scholarship nominee.

“It’s our greatest hope that this year’s scholarship winners will get to experience the BEMA magic and comradery that comes from getting to know industry peers in a social, family-friendly environment,” said Kelly Allen, Senior Manager-Memberships & Meetings. “BEMA is proud to offer a space where baker and equipment supplier professionals can come together to learn and network.”

About the Membership Value & Engagement Committee

The Membership Value & Engagement Committee is a voice for BEMA members to the Board of Directors. The committee is responsible for developing strategies for membership recruitment and retention, boosting engagement for non-active members and growing the value and resources for BEMA membership.

About BEMA

Founded in 1918, BEMA (Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds), is an international, not-for-profit trade association representing leading bakery and food suppliers. BEMA creates authentic connections that improve its members’ businesses and the industries they serve. Its members utilize the value they gain through BEMA networking and educational events to provide their customers with the most effective, innovative solutions in the baking industry.