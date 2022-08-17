S. Katzman Produce Expands Annual Scholarship Program; Awards $14,000

NYC-based leading produce wholesaler/distributor S. Katzman Produce has awarded $14,000 to the recipients of its 6th annual scholarship program.

The scholarship, which is offered to children of Katzman employees, was created to help students in high school and above contribute to their higher education, including college, trade school and undergraduate programs.

Following increased interest, however, Katzman decided this year to expand the program.

“Today’s youth are integral to our future, and it means everything to be able to help them succeed,” says Stephen Katzman, Owner/President of S. Katzman Produce. “As our scholarship program has grown over the years, it’s become apparent that there’s an opportunity to make a positive impact even before students reach higher education.”

As a result, Katzman has now expanded eligibility to include applicants as early as 8th grade, and scholarship funds are now eligible to be applied to both high school and higher education tuitions.

“With seven scholarship award recipients, this is our most successful year yet,” says Katzman. “These students are already so accomplished, and they’re just getting started. It’s an honor to be part of their journeys.”

Congratulations to this year’s recipients, who each received $2,000 in scholarship funds:

Viviana Alatorre

Elijah Arroyo

Ivy Chacko

Cassidy Marcus

Ana Mejia

Francisco Mejia

Emma Jasmyn Sooklall

About S. Katzman Produce

S. Katzman Produce is a leading wholesaler/distributor of produce based in NYC. A family business with 100+ years of partnership with our valued suppliers and customers, Katzman sources nationally and internationally to provide a full range of fruits, vegetables, berries, specialties, services, and offerings throughout the Northeast. Proudly SQF-certified. For more information, please visit www.katzmanproduce.com or call +1 718-991-4700.