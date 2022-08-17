SEPC Holds Annual Summer Board Meeting

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council held its annual summer board meeting August 9-11 at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Asheville, North Carolina. Attendees enjoyed a tour of the famous Biltmore Estate to commemorate the occasion prior to their series of meetings.

The SEPC Board of Directors, Board of Governors, and staff discussed several strategic goals and tactics during the two-day event, including final preparations for their upcoming Southern Innovations conference scheduled to take place September 22-24 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It was a special board meeting in Asheville. We had extremely productive sessions, and as we parted ways it was clear each of us had a distinct and confident vision of the Council’s future. This year as Chair has flown by, and we have done some significant work. Maya Angelou’s quote, “Nothing will work unless you do”, fondly comes to mind every time I reflect upon our SEPC staff, Executive Committee, and the Board of Directors. I am very proud of the work this Council is doing, and I am excited to see the efforts of the summer board meeting materialize.”

SEPC Chairman of the Board – Raina Nelson, Westfalia Fruit US

“It’s always refreshing to bring this outstanding group of people together to refocus and collectively build on past successes — time very well spent on adding meaningful value for the industry and the SEPC. We are very well positioned for an exciting future!”

SEPC Vice Chairman – Tim Graas, Associated Wholesale Grocers

“We’ve spent a fantastic few days in the mountains of North Carolina. It was evident that our primary focus still remains to create the best networking events, innovative content, community involvement, and educational opportunities within the produce industry. We intentionally worked on our strategic plan and have come away with a very aggressive action plan to take us to new heights and into the future. It was wonderful to see us lean into our vast experience and faith to help us steward this amazing Council.”

SEPC President & CEO – David Sherrod

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 3,000 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.