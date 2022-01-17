Southern Specialties Announces Expanded Caborca, Mexico Asparagus Deal

Southern Specialties, recognized as a top tier grower, importer, processor and shipper of asparagus from Peru, expands its Caborca, Mexico asparagus deal.

The company initiated a presence in the Mexico asparagus deal eight years ago with the intention of bringing additional year round value to its retail, foodservice and club store customers.

“Our investments in Mexico have enhanced our asparagus program and enabled us to solidify relationships with many of our customers.” said Carlos Solf, director of procurement for Southern Specialties “We have partnered with the best growers and worked hard to grow the deal 15-20% each year since our initial involvement.”

The company expects to start shipping load volume from San Luis Arizona late this month. Packaged product in the company’s Southern Selects brand and private label options are also available. The company’s organic asparagus will be available in February and should run until mid-/April.

The company will also offer Brussel sprouts from Mexico from February into June.

Southern Specialties is a grower, importer, processor and shipper of a variety of specialty products grown in Central America, South America, Mexico, Canada and the U.S. The company distributes from its Pompano Beach, Florida headquarters, and facilities in San Luis, Arizona.