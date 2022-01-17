Bolthouse Farms New Immunity Beverages Provide a Daily Dose of Immunity Support

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bolthouse Farms, one of the biggest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. and the popular brand behind delicious juices, smoothies, dressings, and more, is helping consumers support their immune health with a new suite of nutritious beverages and wellness shots. With cold and flu season in full swing, the Bolthouse Farms Immunity Suite – which includes the new Green Immunity Boost smoothie and Superfood Immunity Boost juice blend, and new wellness shots, Bolthouse Farms BOLTS® Immunity and BOLTS® Immunity Elderberry – offers a variety of delicious, immunity-boosting options for a daily ritual that easily fits into busy lifestyles.

“The past few years have proven the importance of small, daily tasks to help promote and maintain a healthy immune system,” said Amy Shoemaker, Director, Marketing, Bolthouse Farms Brands. “The new immunity boosting beverages reaffirm our century-long commitment to creating delicious products that are good for you and helping to create a daily ritual to support immune health that is easy and uncomplicated.”

Bolthouse Farms Immunity Smoothies & Juices

Crafted to be a delicious everyday way to help keep your immune system humming along, the new Bolthouse Farms Green Immunity and Superfood Immunity Boost beverages are a good source of vitamins and minerals, like Vitamins C, D and E, and include other immunity-boosting ingredients, with no added sugars, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Bolthouse Farms Green Immunity Boost is a tasty combination of pineapple, cucumber, apple, ginger, kale, and immunity boosting vitamins. One 8-fluid ounce serving of this fruit and vegetable juice smoothie provides 10% Vitamin D, 100% Vitamin C and 20% Vitamin E of the recommended Daily Value of nutrients.

is a tasty combination of pineapple, cucumber, apple, ginger, kale, and immunity boosting vitamins. One 8-fluid ounce serving of this fruit and vegetable juice smoothie provides 10% Vitamin D, 100% Vitamin C and 20% Vitamin E of the recommended Daily Value of nutrients. Bolthouse Farms Superfood Immunity Boost is made with elderberries, cranberries and echinacea to help support a healthy immune system and overall wellness. One 8-fluid ounce serving of this delicious juice blend provides 10% of the Daily Value of Vitamin D, 100% Vitamin C, 20% Vitamin E and 90% Zinc.

The two new beverages join Bolthouse Farms immune-supporting smoothies and juices, including C-Boost®, Green Goodness®, Multi-V Goodness® Cherry, 100% Pomegranate, and Carrot Ginger Turmeric juice and are on shelves now at several major grocery and retail stores in two convenient sizes: 15.2-ounce single-serve size and 52-ounce multi-serve size for a daily support the whole family can enjoy.

Bolthouse Farms BOLTS®

Complementing the suite of everyday immunity beverages, Bolthouse Farms also offers an easy, on-the-go solution for those times you may need a quick boost or when you need to get back on track after a stressful week: Bolthouse Farms BOLTS®. BOLTS are juice blends crafted with a concentrated boost of functional ingredients to help consumers feel their best at any time. Along with Bolthouse Farms BOLTS® Energy and Bolthouse Farms BOLTS® Digestion, the following two BOLTS are a part of the Immunity Suite:

Bolthouse Farms BOLTS ® Immunity provides 500% Daily Value of Vitamin C sourced from orange juice and acerola cherries, plus the anti-inflammatory benefits of curcumin found in turmeric, to help keep your immune system in check and ahead of the game.

provides 500% Daily Value of Vitamin C sourced from orange juice and acerola cherries, plus the anti-inflammatory benefits of curcumin found in turmeric, to help keep your immune system in check and ahead of the game. Bolthouse Farms BOLTS® Immunity Elderberry is a potent antioxidant blend made with elderberry juice, ginger juice and 100% Daily Value of Zinc — an important mineral known for helping to keep the immune system strong.

All varieties of the nutrient-packed 2-fluid ounce BOLTS are available at major retailers as well as online ordering and delivery through the company’s first direct-to-consumer offerings at www.bolthousefarmsbolts.com, making it more convenient to get your immunity boost.

For more information about Bolthouse Farms Immunity Suite and other products or to find a product at a store near you, please visit www.bolthouse.com.