Colombia Avocados Releases New Handling Guide for South American Fruit Guide Offers Best Practices for Supply Chain Consistent Quality & Consistency

Orlando, FL – The Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) has announced the release of their first ever Colombian avocado handling guide. The guide, authored by industry expert John Bower, includes support for everyone throughout the supply chain, from pre-planting to retail, on the best methods for maintaining the appearance, flavor, and shelf life of avocados from the Colombian region. The handling guide can be downloaded from our website.

CAB has been working on the guide for nine months, during which time, Mr. Bower traveled to the region and followed the supply chain to study the data and the avocados, himself. The guide was developed to help growers, shippers, and importers/exporters achieve and maintain the highest quality product for the longest possible time. The detailed guide provides in-depth information as to why CAB recommends steps be taken and how those steps will benefit Colombia avocado quality.

With avocado popularity and production continuing to grow, CAB recognized the need for an industry-wide handling guide specific to avocados from their region. “While the growth continues to astound us, we recognize that also means we need to prove ourselves as a consistent and high-quality supply region. This is a tool that helps us move the needle forward and provide those assurances that buyers are looking for,” said William Watson, managing director of CAB.

Colombia is a year-round global avocado producer and exporter that continues to expand acreage, as well as more certified orchards and packing facilities. Watson concluded, “Providing everyone with access to this free Colombian Avocado Handling Guide, we hope to move toward industry norms for our fruit. Our goal in developing this guide is to enable every person throughout the supply chain to provide the best avocados possible to their customers and build on our reputation as a global avocado leader.”

The handling guide can be downloaded at https://avocadoscolombia.com/the-colombian-advantage/handling-guide/.

For more information on Colombia Avocados to learn more about promotional opportunities email marketing@avocadoscolombia.com

About Colombia Avocado Board

The mission of CAB is to build the tools to work in sync with HAB to cultivate consumers in the United States by aligning growers, exporters, and importers together under one cohesive marketing effort focused on Colombian avocados. CAB was certified by USDA on January 7, 2020, under the authorization of the Hass Avocado Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 2000 (7 U.S.C. 7801-7813). For more information or a full list of the Board of Directors and committee assignments, visit the “Who We Are” section of avocadoscolombia.com or contact William Watson, Managing Director of CAB at wwatson@thefreshapproach.info.