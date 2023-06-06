KRONEN CUSTOMER DAY: September 28 + 29, 2023

Concentrated expertise in processing lettuce, fruit and vegetables – live and on location at KRONEN in Kehl am Rhein

After the last Customer Day in 2021 had to take place solely online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, KRONEN GmbH is inviting customers and interested parties to experience the event in person again this autumn at its headquarters in Kehl am Rhein, Germany. Participants from all over the globe are expected to attend the in-house exhibition with a program of accompanying events, which will be held on September 28 and 29. The event will showcase the company’s innovative and established solutions for lettuce, fruit and vegetable processing. In addition to live machine demonstrations, it will also feature presentations by industry experts on topical issues.

The food technology company has already been hosting its in-house exhibition with a program of accompanying events every two years for around 15 years. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the last exhibition in 2021 was only held online as a virtual event. In 2023, the Customer Day is returning to its venue at the KRONEN headquarters. “After having to pause the in-person event, we are now delighted to welcome customers and interested visitors from all over the world back to our location in the Ortenau region of Germany, on the edge of the Black Forest,” states Stephan Zillgith, Managing Partner and Spokesman of the KRONEN Board of Management. “To celebrate this, we have prepared a comprehensive program featuring a variety of highlights: We will hold live demonstrations of a multitude of machines, an expert forum will provide important background information, and the evening program on Thursday and Friday will offer plenty of scope for social interaction.”

Experience has shown that the Customer Day attracts a great deal of interest within the industry. Participants from approximately 45 different countries are expected to attend the event in 2023. Invitations have been sent out to both existing and potential customers, namely fresh-cut processing companies; convenience and ready-made meal manufacturers; large-scale kitchens and catering facilities; the frozen, dried and tinned food industry; producers of vegan products; and processing farms.

At its in-house exhibition on September 29, KRONEN will team up with its partners Synergy Systems, iWEIGH, GKS Packaging, sterilAir and Citrosol to present its latest solutions and its wide variety of well-established machines in an area covering around 3,200 m2 in its exhibition area and production halls in Kehl am Rhein. Some of the solutions and machines that will be presented in live demonstrations in full product-processing operation include:

KUJ HC-220 cube, strip & slice cutting machine for cutting large quantities of fruit, vegetables and other foods into cubes, strips or slices, with a capacity of up to 8,000 kilograms per hour. The machine also processes large products with a diameter of up to 220 mm with the highest cutting quality

GS 10-2 and GS 20 belt cutting machines

KS-100 PLUS vegetable and lettuce spin-dryer

AS 6 apple peeling and slicing machine

FLEX M packaging machine

PDS4L pepper coring and dividing machine

MPC 100 manual pineapple chunk cutter

The KRONEN Forum, which features expert presentations on topical issues, will also take place again at this year’s event. All presentations will be held in English and simultaneously interpreted into German.

“ Hygienic Design: influences on daily workflows and product safety”, Hein Timmermann, President of the EHEDG

influences on daily workflows and product safety”, Hein Timmermann, President of the EHEDG “Energy efficiency and how it is monitored” , Ghent University

, Ghent University “Innovative washing & disinfection of cut lettuce” , INP (Leibniz Institute for Plasma Science and Technology) Greifswald

, INP (Leibniz Institute for Plasma Science and Technology) Greifswald “The possible potential of ultrasound when washing lettuce” , German Institute of Food Technologies (DIL)

, German Institute of Food Technologies (DIL) “Extending produce shelf-life and improving food safety with BIOsolutions”, Citrosol

Visitors can additionally gain an insight into the workings of the company on guided tours of the production facilities of KRONEN GmbH. Furthermore, the event aims to give participants an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere supported by its evening program of accompanying events. To kick off the Customer Day the evening before the main event, on September 28, the Evening with KRONEN will be held in the Orangery at the Calamus Areal in Kehl. After being welcomed with a glass of sparkling wine, visitors can look forward to culinary highlights and live music, as well as the presentation of the KRONEN Award. To bring the Customer Day to a fitting close on Friday evening, September 29, participants are invited to join the KRONEN team at a celebratory event at the Oktoberfest held by the Europa-Park in Rust.

“The industry will experience our new products and innovations and also find out what KRONEN plans to focus on in the future,” states Stephan Zillgith. “At the same time, our Board of Management and the KRONEN team want to use the event to thank our customers for their excellent cooperation with our company.” Anyone who would like to receive more detailed information or participate in the event can contact KRONEN at: www.kronen.eu/customer-day-2023 or info@kronen.eu

The registration deadline for the event is August 3, 2023.

About KRONEN GmbH

KRONEN is a family-managed, globally operating producer and supplier of stand-alone machines, special-purpose machines and high-tech processing facilities for the fresh-cut industry. The product program of KRONEN and its partners covers fruit, vegetable and lettuce processing: from preparing, cutting, washing, drying, dewatering, peeling and sterilizing right through to packaging. KRONEN additionally offers technical solutions for meat and fish, baked goods, ready meals, dried and frozen products and pet food.

The company, which is based in the German town of Kehl am Rhein and has a second production site in the nearby town of Achern, currently employs more than 130 members of staff, has representations in over 80 countries worldwide, and supplies its products to more than 120 nations all over the globe.

With more than 40 years of experience in food technology, KRONEN preserves traditional values such as quality awareness and relies on a sustainable, holistic approach for the hygienic, reliable production of healthy food. KRONEN considers itself a think tank that provides innovative solutions to benefit its customers and meet all their needs. It guarantees top-quality advice and planning expertise in close cooperation with the industry and research establishments.