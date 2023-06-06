A.V. Thomas Produce, Inc., Merges with Dallas Distributing, Increasing Market Share for the Second Time in 2023

Following up to our successful merger with Yagi Brothers Produce in February 2023, A.V. Thomas Produce, Inc. is pleased to announce that we have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Dallas Distributing, a long-standing part of the California sweet potato industry.

A.V. Thomas Produce, Inc., a family owned and operated company, founded in 1960 by Antonio Vieira Tomas, the uncle of Owner Manuel E. Vieira, is headquartered in Livingston, California. Today the 3rd generation of leadership continues with our VP Carlos Vieira. Through these strategic mergers, A.V. Thomas Produce, Inc. continues to be a leading grower, packer and distributor of fresh conventional and certified organic sweet potatoes in North and Central America.

The Dallas family headed by Ted Sr. with sons Ted Jr. and Bob started growing sweet potatoes in Livingston, CA in the late 1940’s under the T. Dallas & Sons label. Fast forward to 1988 when Bob and his sons, Bob & Tom, established Dallas Distributing, growing, packing, and shipping sweet potatoes throughout the US, Canada and Europe. Niece Diane Dallas (Ted Jr.’s daughter) joined the company in 1998. After 37 years of managing and taking care of many responsibilities for the company, Diane has decided to lessen her day-to-day obligations to enjoy more time with her family. This merger with Dallas Distributing, which is based in Livingston, California, further strengthens our position as the largest grower, packer, shipper in California. The addition of Dallas Distributing’s experienced production crews, office staff, existing operation capabilities, and storage capacity will provide our new and existing clients with exceptional product availability throughout the year.

We will work closely with Dallas Distributing’s existing clients, partners, and employees to make the integration process as smooth as possible. Dallas Distributing sales will be transitioned to the A.V. Thomas Produce, Inc. sales office. Shipping will be consolidated at our primary production facility located at 3900 Sultana Dr. Atwater, CA 95301.

The merger of both companies will take place over the next week. Of course, in the meantime, all customers will continue to receive the same high-quality products, which they have come to expect and rely on.

We will continue to operate as A.V. Thomas Produce, Inc., while Dallas Distributing will be discontinued on June 12th, 2023. Dallas Distributing’s current labels and packaging options will continue to be available thru A.V. Thomas Produce, Inc.