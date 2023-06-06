Over $1 Million in Scholarship Funds Awarded from the Tree Fruit Industry

Wenatchee, Washington – The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) awarded 316 scholarship recipients to students this year. Of the 316 scholarships, 206 were awarded to renewing students, and 110 new students were welcomed to the WAEF family. These scholarships represent over $1 million sponsored by the tree fruit industry through various fundraisers, scholarships in memory of industry leaders and friends, and annual donations. To be eligible for a WAEF scholarship, students must submit one of our two scholarship applications: Universal for students raised in families with direct ties to Washington’s tree fruit industry or students interested in a Washington tree fruit career pathway; and Vocational/Technical for Washington State high school seniors or current college students on a pathway that aligns with potential work in the tree fruit industry.

Every WAEF scholarship recipient receives student support services to ensure their success through the Beyond the Scholarship Program. This includes workshops led by WAEF volunteers, virtual mock interviews, guided resume sessions, facilitated monthly sessions focused on various topics, personalized quarterly/semester care packages, and many more perks. WAEF delivers a successful program with a 90% retention rate (scholarship renewal awards). Additionally, our

WAEF students complete their degrees within four years or less at a rate of 86%, and 79% of WAEF scholarship recipients are 1st generation college students.

Adams County Scholarship Recipients

Jacky Mejia , Othello, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Co/Royal High School Scholarship. Mejia is a graduate of Royal High School and the daughter of Santiago Calderon and Jaquelin Calderon.

Jose Policarpio, Othello, is the recipient of the Brian & Irene Birdsall Scholarship. Policarpio is a graduate of Othello High School and the son of Luis Policarpio and Ofelia Policarpio.

Kevin Rodriguez , Othello, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh Scholarship. Rodriguez is a graduate of Royal High School and the son of Ignacio Rodriguez and Ines Rodriguez.

Benton County Scholarship Recipients

Aida Roy , Prosser, is the recipient of the Tree Top, Inc. Scholarship. Roy is a graduate of Prosser High School and the daughter of Brenton Roy and Alicia Roy.

, Prosser, is the recipient of the Anonymous Scholarship. Lopez is a graduate of Prosser High School and the daughter of Pedro Lopez and Fidelina Lopez. Sierra Olsen, Prosser, is the recipient of the H.M. & Marion Gilbert Memorial Scholarship. Olsen is a graduate of Prosser High School and the daughter of Leif Olsen and Kristin Olsen.

Chelan County Scholarship Recipients

Abdiel Barrera Mendoza, Malaga, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Barrera Mendoza is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Rosa Mendoza.

Alayna Groce, Cashmere, is the recipient of the FFA Apple Judging First Place Award

Scholarship. Groce is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Andy Groce and Jenni Groce.

Alejandra Beltran Maldonado, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Beltran Maldonado is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Gilberto Beltran and Damaris Maldonado.

Alejandra Gil-Camacho, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. GilCamacho is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Juan Gil-Lopez and Maria de Los Angeles Camacho.

Alejandro Hernandez-Farias , Chelan, is the recipient of the Emily & William Gant Scholarship. Hernandez-Farias is a graduate of Chelan High School and the son of Alejandro Hernandez Castaneda and Queyra Farias.

Bryan Garcia Bautista, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Mathison Family Scholarship. Garcia Bautista is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Teresa Bautista.

Cameron Phillips , Cashmere, is the recipient of the Northwest Wholesale Incorporated Scholarship, the Valent USA Tree Fruit Scholarship, and the Washington State Tree Fruit Association Scholarship. Phillips is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Mike Phillips and Kay Phillips.

graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Fernando Mejia and Monica Barragan.

Jazmine Herrera, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CoBank Scholarship and the POM Club Scholarship. Herrera is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Luis Verduzco and Patricia Rodriguez.

Joanna Peña Rodriguez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Robert Prince Memorial Scholarship and the Triple G Orchards Scholarship. Peña is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Jose Peña Ramirez and Maricela Peña Rodriguez.

Jonathan Sarmiento, Manson, is the recipient of the Howard & Helen Hauff Memorial Scholarship, the Vicki Armbruster Peebles Scholarship, and the Wilbur Ellis Scholarship. Sarmiento is a graduate of Manson High School and the son of Heriberto Sarmiento and Irma Sarmiento.

Jorge Guerrero Herrera , Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Guerrero is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Socorro Herrera.

, Chelan, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Jackson is a graduate of Chelan High School and the son of Anthony Jackson and Teri Jackson. Lauren Ware, Chelan, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Ware is a graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Erik Ware and Alison Ware.

Leonardo Velazquez, Chelan, is the recipient of the Moss Adams LLP-E. Peter Krier Scholarship. Velazquez is a graduate of Chelan High School and the son of Valentin Velazquez and Maria De Lourdes Velazquez.

Lesly Vejar, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Vejar is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Oscar Rojas and Sarai Garcia.

Lizbeth Najera Gutierrez , Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Najera Gutierrez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Margarito Najera and Ines Gutierrez.

, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Gutzwiler is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Jacob Gutzwiler and Michelle Gutzwiler. Oscar Oropeza, Cashmere, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Oropeza is a

graduate of Cashmere High School and the son of Norberto Oropeza and Lady Oropeza.

Ringo Renteria , Chelan, is the recipient of the Don Morse Memorial/Chelan Fruit Scholarship. Renteria is a graduate of Chelan High School and the son of Oscar Renteria and Lorena Martinez.

Scholarship and the PayneWest Deborah Krautwurm Memorial Scholarship. Sevilla Martinez is a graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Rocio Martinez Carro.

Sara Martinez , Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit Scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Daniel Martinez and Diana Cisneros.

Teresa Venegas Esquibel, Manson, is the recipient of the KJ Hendershott

Memorial/Chelan Fruit Scholarship. Venegas Esquibel is a graduate of Manson High School and the daughter of Victor Venegas Olivares and Martha Esquibel Loza.

Yameli Lopez Duenas, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Lopez Duenas is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Fernando Lopez and Ehtel Lopez Duenas.

Yasleni Mejia, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pamela Thomas Scholarship. Mejia is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Javier Mejia and Evangelina Naranjo.

Yesli Peña Rodriguez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Betty Campbell Loudon Memorial Scholarship. Peña Rodriguez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Jose Peña Ramirez and Maricela Peña Rodriguez.

Douglas County Scholarship Recipients

Alexis Moreno , East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Lupe Villasenor Scholarship and the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Moreno is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Altagracia Moreno.

, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Glady Bellamy Memorial Scholarship. Trovato is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Gary Trovato and Danelle Huber. Cade Schindele, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Harold Grim Memorial

Scholarship and the Valent USA Tree Fruit Scholarship. Schindele is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Steven Schindele and Kelley Schindele.

Cindy Vargas , Rock Island, is the recipient of the Mathison Family Scholarship. Vargas is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Gerardo Vargas and Irene Serna.

, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Susi Harris Memorial Scholarship. Ortiz is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Jorge Ortiz and Roselia Ortiz. David Guzman Valente, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Mathison Family Scholarship. Guzman Valente is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Oscar Guzman and Rocio Guzman.

Dennise Aguilar Cano, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Aguilar Cano is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Ismael Aguilar Perez and Angelica Cano Rodriguez.

Eduardo Juarez Ramirez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Juarez Ramirez is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the son of Eduardo Juarez Gonzalez and Maria Ramirez.

Geiza Sanchez, Orondo, is the recipient of the Cider Works Farms Scholarship. Sanchez is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Jose Luis Sanchez and Rosina Sanchez.

Jessalyn Alcazar, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Bill DeWitt Memorial

Scholarship and the Bob McDougall Memorial Scholarship. Alcazar is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Brian Anderson and Georgina Anderson.

Josefina Gonzalez , East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Gonzalez is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Juan Gonzalez and Anita Gonzalez.

, Orondo, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Hernandez-Ramos is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Jose Luis Hernandez Hernandez and Candida Ramos Quintero. Kimberly Castaneda, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the POM Club Scholarship, the

Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship, and the Wilbur & Frankie Adams Memorial Scholarship. Castaneda is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Rodrigo Castaneda and Esperanza Castaneda.

Lesly Valdovinos-Arevalo, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Jerry Haak Memorial

Scholarship and the Northwest Nursery Improvement Institute Scholarship. ValdovinosArevalo is a graduate of Bridgeport High School and the daughter of Abel Valdovinos and Araceli Valdovinos.

Liliana Medel Martinez, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Medel Martinez is a graduate of Bridgeport High School and the daughter of Juan Medel and Beatriz Martinez Marquez.

Lizbeth Ortiz Jeronimo, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Ortiz Jeronimo is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Maria Jeronimo.

Lizeth Tostado, Rock Island, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Tostado is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Jose

Tostado and Maria Aguilar.

Luigi Valdivia , East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Valdivia is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Mario Valdivia and Maria Valdivia.

, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Blue Bird, Inc./Garry Williams Memorial/Washington Cherry Growers Scholarship. Rodriguez is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Arturo Rodriguez and Rosa Rodriguez. Sayda Olvera, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Olvera is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Misael Olvera and Rosario Rodriguez.

Veronica Ramirez, Orondo, is the recipient of the Honeybear Marketing Scholarship. Ramirez is a graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Juan Ramirez and Rosa Sanchez.

Xitlali Solano, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Solano is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Felix Solano.

Zita Bravo, Rock Island, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh Scholarship. Bravo is a

graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Benjamin Bravo and Maria Valdovinos.

Franklin County Scholarship Recipients

Alicia Favela Rodriguez , Pasco, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship and the Wilbur Ellis Scholarship. Favela Rodriguez is a graduate of Pasco High School and the daughter of Gustavo Favela and Pascuala Rodriguez.

, Pasco, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Valdez is a graduate of Pasco High School and the daughter of Alejandro Valdez and Aurora Valdez. Maria Lara Urueta, Pasco, is the recipient of the Zirkle Fruit Company Scholarship in

Memory of Guadalupe Campos from our Othello Ranch. Lara Urueta is a graduate of McLoughlin High School and the daughter of Juan Lara and Rosalina Urueta de Lara.

Nathalie Roman , Connell, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh Scholarship. Roman is a graduate of Connell High School and the daughter of Pedro Roman and Silvia Roman.

, Eltopia, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers Scholarship. Aguilar Saucedo is a graduate of Connell High School and the daughter of Luis Aguilar and Griselda Aguilar. Xola Solano, Pasco, is the recipient of the Douglas Fruit Scholarship. Solano is a

graduate of Pasco High School and the daughter of Jesus Solano and Natalie Solano.

Grant County Scholarship Recipients

Aldo Farias Ramos, Royal City, is the recipient of the Valley Fruit Scholarship. Farias

Ramos is a graduate of Royal High School and the son of Angel Farias and Maria Ramos.

Alondra Rodriguez Luna, Warden, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Rodriguez Luna is a graduate of Warden High School and the daughter of Jesus Rodriguez and Mirasol Gonzalez.

Brynn Christensen, Royal City, is the recipient of the WAEF BOD Renewal Scholarship. Christensen is a graduate of Royal High School and the daughter of Aaron Christensen and Kristen Christensen.

Daisy Barajas, Beverly, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Barajas is a graduate of Wahluke High School and the daughter of Miguel Barajas and Maria Manzo.

Daniela Castro Anguiano, Royal City, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit &

Produce Co/Royal High School Scholarship. Castro Anguiano is a graduate of Royal High School and the daughter of Jose Castro and Maria Elena Anguiano Castillo de Castro.

Diana Hernandez , Beverly, is the recipient of the Chris & Susan Saunders Scholarship. Hernandez is a graduate of Royal High School and the daughter of Antonio Hernandez Espino and Salud Garcia Sanchez.

, Mattawa, is the recipient of the WAEF BOD Renewal Scholarship. Rodriguez-Lara is a graduate of Wahluke High School and the daughter of Toribio Rodriguez and Guillermina Rodriguez. Jocelyn Castillo, Quincy, is the recipient of the Columbia Farm Services Scholarship and the Double Diamond Scholarship. Castillo is a graduate of Quincy High School and the daughter of Hugo Castillo and Martha Castillo.

Jonathan Alegre Rodriguez, Royal City, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Vocational Scholarship. Alegre Rodriguez is a graduate of Royal High School and the son of Humberto Alegre Ramos and Gabriela Alegre Rodriguez.

Karen Arellano-Cruz, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Brian Fisher Memorial/Antles Pollen Supplies, Inc. Scholarship. Arellano-Cruz is a graduate of Wahluke High School and the daughter of Diego Arellano Velazquez and Roberta Cruz.

Karina Cruz, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Cruz is a graduate of Wahluke High School and the daughter of Crispin Cruz and Silvina Martinez.

Madalyn Adams , Ephrata, is the recipient of the Northwest Nursery Improvement Institute Scholarship. Adams is a graduate of Ephrata High School and the daughter of Joseph Adams and Amy Adams.

, Moses Lake, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Mena Reyes is a graduate of Moses Lake High School and the daughter of Mauricio Mena Garcia and Teresa De Jesus Reyes Rivas. Silverio Hernandez Serna Jr, Royal City, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Co/Royal High School Scholarship. Hernandez Serna Jr is a graduate of Royal High School and the son of Silverio Hernandez and Yolanda Hernandez.

Victor Garibay-Alejandre, Quincy, is the recipient of the Fred Valentine Memorial Fund Scholarship. Garibay-Alejandre is a graduate of Quincy High School and the son of Luis Garibay and Maria Garibay.

Hood River County, OR Scholarship Recipients

• Kaitlyn McNerney, Parkdale, is the recipient of the Chamberlin Agriculture

Scholarship. McNerney is a graduate of Hood River Valley High School and the daughter of Kevin McNerney and Jennifer McNerney.

Kittitas County Scholarship Recipients

• Samuel Adams, Ellensburg, is the recipient of the Richard Keller Memorial/Apple King Scholarship. Adams is a graduate of Florence-Carlton High School and the son of Joshua Adams and Ekaterina Adams.

Okanogan County Scholarship Recipients

Amizadai Mora-Ramirez , Malott, is the recipient of the John Daniel Gebbers Memorial Scholarship and the Scott Baker Technical Education Scholarship. Mora-Ramirez is a graduate of Brewster High School and the daughter of Santiago Mora and Elvira Ramirez De Mora.

, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Delmar Smith Memorial Scholarship. Garcia Mendez is a graduate of Tonasket High School and the daughter of Jose Antonio Garcia Arreola and Erika Garcia Mendez. Esteban Flores, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Maldonado Family Scholarship and the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Flores is a graduate of Tonasket High School and the son of Jose Esteban Flores and Maria Garcia.

Grant Gillespie, Okanogan, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Gillespie is a graduate of Okanogan High School and the son of Late Brent Gillespie and Kari Gillespie.

Heriberto Martinez, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Schlect Family Scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of Tonasket High School and the son of Jesus Martinez and Graciana Regis.

Inez Juarez-Lopez , Omak, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Juarez-Lopez is a graduate of Omak High School and the son of Hector Juarez and Maria Lopez.

, Brewster, is the recipient of the Jonathan Crane Memorial Scholarship. Garcia is a graduate of Brewster High School and the daughter of Miguel Garcia and Jessica Garcia. Odin Finsen , Oroville, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh Scholarship, the Don Morse Memorial/Chelan Fruit Scholarship, and the Tree Top, Inc. Scholarship. Finsen is a graduate of Oroville High School and the son of Earl Allen and Kiki Allen.

, Brewster, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Gamble is a graduate of Log Church Christian School and the daughter of Dylan Gamble and Tessa Gamble. Yahir Calderon Sotelo, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Moss Adams LLP Scholarship. Calderon Sotelo is a graduate of Tonasket High School and the son of Ramiro Calderon and Juana Calderon Sotelo.

Orange County, CA Scholarship Recipients

• Matthew Ramirez, Anaheim, is the recipient of the Tree Top, Inc. Scholarship. Ramirez is a graduate of Buena Park High School and the son of Pablo Ramirez and Ha Ramirez.

Umatilla County, OR Scholarship Recipients

Emily Martinez-Flores, Milton Freewater, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit Scholarship. Martinez-Flores is a graduate of Mcloughlin High School and the daughter of Amadeo Martinez and Elvira Flores de Martinez.

Fredy Mendoza, Umatilla, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Mendoza is a graduate of Hermiston High School and the son of Floriselda Alvarez.

Guadalupe Hernandez Gomez, Milton Freewater, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit Scholarship. Hernandez Gomez is a graduate of McLoughlin High School and the daughter of Alfredo Hernandez Jimenez and Esmeralda Hernandez.

• Rolando Castillo, Milton Freewater, is the recipient of the Christian & Janet Schlect Scholarship. Castillo is a graduate of Mcloughlin High School and the son of Abel Castillo and Maria Perez.

Walla Walla County Scholarship Recipients

Dhamar Cruz , Burbank, is the recipient of the Larson Gross Scholarship. Cruz is a graduate of Columbia High School and the daughter of Candelario Cruz and Rosenda Rodriguez.

, Prescott, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of Prescott High School and the son of Salomon Martinez and Ahine Cedillo. Thaily Cruz, Burbank, is the recipient of the Borton & Sons Scholarship. Cruz is a

graduate of Columbia High School and the daughter of Candelario Cruz and Rosenda Rodriguez.

Vanessa Carrasco-Ontiveros, College Place, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit Scholarship. Carrasco-Ontiveros is a graduate of College Place High School and the daughter of Jose Carrasco and Maria Carrasco.

Yakima County Scholarship Recipients

Aden Mata, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Mata is a graduate of West Valley High School and the son of Rosalio Angel Mata and Keri Mata.

Adriana Paredes Vasquez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Borton & Sons Scholarship. Paredes Vasquez is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Mario Paredes and Adela Vasquez Ortega.

Alex Olvera-Vargas, Yakima, is the recipient of the Borton & Sons Scholarship, the

Monson Fruit Scholarship, and the Washington Apple Education Foundation

Scholarship. Olvera-Vargas is a graduate of West Valley High School and the daughter of Alejandro Olvera and Imelda Vargas.

Alexandra Anciso , Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Anciso is a graduate of West Valley High School and the daughter of Danny Anciso and Terra Anciso.

, Yakima, is the recipient of the Columbia Valley Fruit Scholarship. Perez is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the son of Antonio Perez and Ricarda Perez. Anthony Zacateco-Hernandez, Wapato, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Vocational Scholarship. Zacateco-Hernandez is a graduate of Wapato High School and the son of Gustavo Zacateco and Maria Hernandez.

Araceli Calvario, Yakima, is the recipient of the A.C. Davis & Dorothy Plath Memorial Scholarship. Calvario is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Gabriel Ordaz and Maria Ordaz.

Ariana Soto, Moxee, is the recipient of the Roy Farms Scholarship and the Wilbur Ellis Scholarship. Soto is a graduate of East Valley High School and the daughter of Jesus Soto and Maria Galvan.

Arisbeidi Camacho, Tieton, is the recipient of the C.G. Robbins Memorial Scholarship. Camacho is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Alma Camacho.

, Yakima, is the recipient of the Robert & Hope Allan Memorial Scholarship. Young is a graduate of Naches Valley High School and the son of Stacy Young and Heather Young. Carol Govea, Tieton, is the recipient of the E. Ralph & Ida Strausz Memorial

Scholarship, the Personnette/Van Horn Memorial Scholarship, and the Shearer/Copeland Memorial Scholarship. Govea is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Cesar Govea and Maria Jimenez.

Carolina Vargas Tinoco, Tieton, is the recipient of the Shearer/Copeland Memorial Scholarship. Vargas Tinoco is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Gamaliel Vargas Valladares.

Cassandra Mendoza, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Mendoza is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the daughter of Lorena Mendoza Gonzalez.

Catherine Melchor Banales, Yakima, is the recipient of the Martin & Judy Verbrugge Scholarship. Melchor Banales is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Jorge Melchor and Norma Banales.

Celeste Vergara-Borges, Outlook, is the recipient of the Roy Farms Scholarship. Vergara-Borges is a graduate of Sunnyside High School and the daughter of Raul Vergara Solares and Maria de los Angeles Borges Lugo.

Cesar China Olarte , Yakima, is the recipient of the Tom Stokes Scholarship. China Olarte is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the son of Carlos China and Elvira Olarte.

, Yakima, is the recipient of the Halverson Northwest Law Group Scholarship. Seaman is a graduate of La Salle High School and the son of Darren Seaman and Laura Seaman. Dilynn Hite, Selah, is the recipient of the Matson Fruit Scholarship and the Price Cold Storage & Packing Company Scholarship. Hite is a graduate of Selah High School and the daughter of Kenneth Hite and Devon Hite.

Emma Heeringa, Outlook, is the recipient of the H.R. Spinner Corporation Scholarship. Heeringa is a graduate of Sunnyside High School and the daughter of Micah Heeringa and Sarah Heeringa.

EmmaLee Nishi, Zillah, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship and the Yakima County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Nishi is a graduate of Zillah High School and the daughter of Jon Nishi and Sylvia Nishi.

Erica Delgado-Gutierrez, Union Gap, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Delgado-Gutierrez is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Andres Delgado and Herminia Gutierrez.

Erika Santiago , Sunnyside, is the recipient of the Zirkle Fruit Company Scholarship in Memory of Guadalupe Campos from our Othello Ranch Scholarship. Santiago is a graduate of Sunnyside High School and the daughter of Isidro Santiago and Erika Ramos.

, Toppenish, is the recipient of the Legacy Fruit, LLC Scholarship. Guerrero is a graduate of Toppenish High School and the daughter of Raul Guerrero Silva and Maria Guerrero. Fatima Lopez-Villanueva, Tieton, is the recipient of the Ken Leader Memorial

Scholarship and the Pottratz Family Scholarship. Lopez-Villanueva is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Gerardo Lopez and Maria Lopez Villanueva.

, Yakima, is the recipient of the Columbia Reach Pak Scholarship and the Joe & Ann Hall Education Fund Scholarship. Morales is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the son of Francisco Morales and Francisca Rodriguez. Garren Gooler, Naches, is the recipient of the Phil Jenkins Memorial/POM Club Scholarship. Gooler is a graduate of Naches Valley High School and the son of Joshua Gooler and Melissa Gooler.

Genevieve Newstead, Yakima, is the recipient of the Susi Harris Memorial Scholarship.

Newstead is a graduate of La Salle High School and the daughter of Paul Newstead and Germaine Newstead.

Geraldine Tavira, Tieton, is the recipient of the Cowiche Growers Inc. Scholarship. Tavira is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Manuel Tavira and Orfelina Arteaga.

Guadalupe Martinez, Union Gap, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Juan Martinez and Crispina Badillo.

Guadalupe Silva , Tieton, is the recipient of the Cowiche Growers Inc Scholarship. Silva is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Manuel Silva and Dayana Garcia.

, Yakima, is the recipient of the Fruit Packers Supply Scholarship and the Jerry Nolen Memorial Scholarship. de La Combe is a graduate of West Valley High School and the daughter of Luis de La Combe. Isela Garcia Gutierrez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Terry Kelson Memorial

Scholarship. Garcia Gutierrez is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Jose Garcia Magana and Ignacia Gutierrez Zaragoza.

, Cowiche, is the recipient of the WAEF BOD Renewal Scholarship. Ramos is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Raul Ramos and Maria Flores. Jacquelin Ceja Flores, Tieton, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers Scholarship and the Borton-Strand Scholarship. Ceja Flores is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Jaime Ceja and Gloria Ceja Flores.

Jacquelyn Diaz, Tieton, is the recipient of the Columbia Valley Fruit Scholarship. Diaz is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Jose Luis Diaz and Lourdes Diaz.

Jadyn George, Yakima, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers Scholarship. George is a graduate of Naches Valley High School and the daughter of Gregory George and Tanya George.

, Wapato, is the recipient of the Dick Clements Memorial Scholarship. Flores is a graduate of Toppenish High School and the son of Edgar Flores and Yolanda Anaya. Jessica Marin, Sunnyside, is the recipient of the FruitSmart Scholarship. Marin is a

graduate of Sunnyside High School and the daughter of Isidoro Soberanes and Maria Marin.

, Wapato, is the recipient of the Peter Verbrugge Scholarship. Delgado is a graduate of Wapato High School and the daughter of Maria Delgado. Kenneth Knight, Naches, is the recipient of the Graphic Label LLC Scholarship. Knight is a graduate of Naches Valley High School and the son of Kevin Knight and Joan Knight.

Leandro Mendoza, Yakima, is the recipient of the A.C. Davis & Dorothy Plath Memorial Scholarship. Mendoza is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the son of Saul Mendoza and Maria Garcia.

Lehman Hires, Naches, is the recipient of the Phil Jenkins Memorial/POM Club Scholarship and the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Hires is a graduate of Naches Valley High School and the son of Lehman Hires.

Leo Lemus , Yakima, is the recipient of the G.S. Long Co., Inc. Scholarship, the H.M. & Marion Gilbert Memorial Scholarship, and the Jeff & Jolene Hattori Scholarship. Lemus is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the son of Ana Lemus.

, Selah, is the recipient of the AgWest Farm Credit Scholarship. Lancaster is a graduate of La Salle High School and the daughter of Craig Lancaster and Kirsten Lancaster. Lily Spielman, Selah, is the recipient of the Monson Fruit Scholarship. Spielman is a

graduate of Riverside Christian School and the daughter of Christopher Spielman and Valerie Spielman.

, Yakima, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Cuevas is a graduate of East Valley High School and the daughter of Ramon Cuevas and Imelda Cuevas. Makenna Rowe, Naches, is the recipient of the Tree Top, Inc. Scholarship, the Yakima

County Farm Bureau Scholarship, and the Yakima POM Club YVC Ag Program Scholarship. Rowe is a graduate of Naches Valley High School and the daughter of Morgan Rowe and Angela Rowe.

Marcial Romero Gomez, Tieton, is the recipient of the CPC International Apple

Company Scholarship and the Joe & Ann Hall Education Fund Scholarship. Romero Gomez is a graduate of Highland High School and the son of Marcial Romero Marin and Maria Del Rosario Gomez.

Maria Munoz Silva, Yakima, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers Scholarship and the Terry Kelson Memorial Scholarship. Munoz Silva is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Angel Jose Munoz Palacios and Ma. Elena Silva Tellez.

Maria Navarro, Yakima, is the recipient of the Yakima Fruit & Cold Storage

Scholarship. Navarro is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the daughter of Pedro Navarro and Olga Sanchez.

Martha Benitez Solorzano, Union Gap, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Benitez Solorzano is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the daughter of Armando Benitez and Rossana Solorzano.

Mauricio Hernandez, Sunnyside, is the recipient of the Kershaw Companies

Scholarship. Hernandez is a graduate of Sunnyside High School and the son of Mauricio Hernandez and Maria Hernandez.

Melissa Zuniga, Toppenish, is the recipient of the Kailan & Sue Dunn Scholarship.

Zuniga is a graduate of Toppenish High School and the daughter of Emilio Zuniga and Antonia Zuniga.

Michael Strand , Selah, is the recipient of the Louis Van Doren Memorial Scholarship and the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Strand is a graduate of Selah High School and the son of William Strand and Ann Strand.

, Yakima, is the recipient of the Kershaw Companies Scholarship. Jacoby is a graduate of La Salle High School and the son of Jonathan Jacoby and Kathleen Jacoby. Norma Martinez Magana, Yakima, is the recipient of the Eric & Sue Olson LLC

Scholarship and the Price Cold Storage & Packing Company Scholarship. Martinez Magana is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Fernando Martinez Cardenas and Norma Martinez.

, Yakima, is the recipient of the H.M. & Marion Gilbert Memorial Scholarship. Buenrostro Mendoza is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the son of Jose Mata and Delia Mendoza. Paulina Gonzalez, Cowiche, is the recipient of the Irene Birdsall Scholarship and the Wilbur Ellis Scholarship. Gonzalez is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Ignacio Gonzalez and Ana Gonzalez.

Reyna Flores Perez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Terry Kelson Memorial Scholarship. Flores Perez is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the daughter of Ruben Flores Fausto and Benita Perez Mondragon.

Rosa Bautista, Yakima, is the recipient of the Hansen Fruit Company LLC Scholarship, the HUB International Scholarship, and the Phil Jenkins Memorial/POM Club Scholarship. Bautista is a graduate of Eisenhower High School and the daughter of Hermelindo Bautista and Brigida Bautista.

, Union Gap, is the recipient of the Nate Fulton Scholarship and the Wilbur Ellis Scholarship. Serrano is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Amadeo Serrano and Norma Mojica. Stephany Guadarrama, Wapato, is the recipient of the Price Cold Storage & Packing Company Scholarship and the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship.

Guadarrama is a graduate of Wapato High School and the daughter of Favian Guadarrama and Ana Garcia.

, Selah, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Navarrete is a graduate of Selah High School and the daughter of Meno Navarrete and Hortencia Navarrete. Vianey Aviles, Yakima, is the recipient of the Price Cold Storage & Packing Company Scholarship. Aviles is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Jose Aviles and Consuelo Aviles.

Wendy Cruz, Yakima, is the recipient of the Roche Fruit Scholarship. Cruz is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Vidal Cruz and Silvia Hernandez.

Ximena Martinez, Yakima, is the recipient of the Eric & Sue Olson LLC. Scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of AC Davis High School and the daughter of Jaime Martinez and Griselda Martinez.

Yozelyn Chavez, Tieton, is the recipient of the Cowiche Growers Inc. Scholarship and the Personnette/Van Horn Memorial Scholarship. Chavez is a graduate of Highland High School and the daughter of Yess