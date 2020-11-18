Saladexpress is Investing 5 Million Dollars in its Saint-Rémi Factory

Saint-Rémi, Québec – A leader in Québec’s pre-cut salad and vegetable processing industry, Saladexpress, is pleased to announce a major five million dollar investment in its Saint-Rémi factory, located on the South Shore of Montréal. After launching three new salad kits under the Florette brand in grocery stores last month, Saladexpress continues to expand its business in Québec’s food market despite the uncertainty caused by the current pandemic. Such growth reflects the good financial health of a local company that is driving innovation.

This large investment will go toward building a state-of-the art refrigerated structure attached to the current facility. Certain areas and equipment will be dedicated to producing vegetable kits with toppings that are growing in popularity. These products bring together two areas of expertise of the company: fresh vegetable packaging and vacuum cooking. These new facilities will allow Saladexpress to improve its production techniques and continue to grow.

“We are proud to maintain our operations and even expand, in such uncertain times, thanks to this project,” said Sylvain Racette, CEO of Saladexpress. “In the current situation, where Québec’s food sovereignty has become a priority, Saladexpress is an important buyer for local vegetable farms, especially those in the Jardins-de-Napierville RCM near our facilities. As an Aliments du Québec member, we believe that promoting local vegetables is essential and this investment will allow us to carry on this mission.’’

Construction at the Saint-Rémi factory began in October and is slated to be completed by March 2021.

Founded in 1989 in Saint-Rémi, Québec-based company Saladexpress specializes in processing pre-cut salads and vegetables. Saladexpress showcases local, ready-to-cook or ready-to-serve vegetables, packaging them fresh or cooked, and thoughtfully combining them with tasty and healthy ingredients. The company offers its products in convenient, recyclable and freshness-enhancing packaging to home cooks and professionals chefs in Eastern Canada and the United States. Saladexpress’s main shareholder is the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ and employs more than 130 workers in the Montérégie region. Saladexpress has been marketing in Canada the successful Florette brand from strategic partner Agrial since 2019. florette.ca