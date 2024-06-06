FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer Appointed to USTR Seasonal and Perishable Agricultural Products Advisory Committee

Nogales, AZ — The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is proud to announce the association’s president, Lance Jungmeyer, has been selected to join the newly created Seasonal and Perishable Agricultural Products Advisory Committee by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). This committee, announced on May 30, 2024, includes ten other individuals from the agricultural sector.

The FPAA extends congratulations to Lance for this prestigious appointment. His selection is vital in ensuring that a variety of seasonal and perishable voices are heard on the advisory committee. The FPAA worked diligently with Members of Congress to secure diverse representation, with notable support from Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, including a letter of recommendation from Senator Sinema.

“We are extremely proud of Lance’s appointment to this important advisory committee,” said Rod Sbragia, chairman of the FPAA Board of Directors. “His expertise and leadership will undoubtedly bring valuable insights to the committee, ensuring that the diverse voices of the fresh produce sector are heard and represented.”

The Seasonal and Perishable Agricultural Products Advisory Committee will play a critical role in advising the USTR on trade issues affecting the seasonal and perishable agricultural sector. The committee’s diverse membership includes farmers, growers, and industry leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. A full list of committee members is available on the USTR’s website at Seasonal and Perishable Agricultural Products Advisory Committee | United States Trade Representative (ustr.gov).

Lance Jungmeyer expressed his gratitude for the appointment, stating, “I am honored to join this esteemed committee and look forward to working collaboratively to address the challenges and opportunities facing the seasonal and perishable agricultural sector. Together, we can help shape policies that support the industry’s growth and sustainability.”

The FPAA looks forward to Lance’s involvement and anticipates his significant contributions to the committee, representing the interests of the fresh produce community.

About FPAA:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the growth, harvest, marketing, import, and distribution of produce. For more information, visit www.freshfrommexico.com.