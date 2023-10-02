SWIPE 2023 Spotlights Women Leaders in Produce: A Session Not to Miss

Tucson, AZ – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is proud to announce a not-to-be-missed educational speaker session at the Southwest International Produce Expo (SWIPE) from November 2-4, 2023.

Under the illuminating topic of “Woman Leaders in the Produce Industry,” attendees will gain unprecedented insights from trailblazing women who have carved a niche for themselves in a competitive industry.

Our panelists are:

– Dania Guzman, Sr. Manager Sourcing Produce at Walmart Mexico: Get a firsthand account of overseeing produce sourcing strategies for one of the largest retail giants.

– Katie Calligaro, Director of Marketing and Communications at the IFPA: Dive deep into the world of marketing and communication strategies within the fresh produce realm from an industry insider.

– Caitlin Tierney, Sr. Director of Produce at Sprouts: Learn about the nuances and challenges of produce management for a leading supermarket chain.

– Julie Olivarria, Vice President of Produce at Sysco: Gain a rich perspective on leadership and strategies from the helm of global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food products.

Guiding our discussion will be the experienced Raquel Espinoza, Director of Sales Marketing at Produce House, who will serve as the moderator, ensuring a lively and engaging conversation.

“This session represents a unique opportunity to learn from leading women in the industry. Their stories, experiences, and insights will no doubt inspire and inform those who are passionate about the world of produce,” says Raquel Espinoza, who also is chair-elect of the FPAA.

Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to network, learn, and be inspired. Mark your calendars and ensure you’re in attendance to gain insights that could transform your approach to the produce business.

SWIPE 2023

– Date: November 2-4, 2023

– Location: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort

– Registration: [www.swipeexpo.com]

Expo Booth Spaces are limited, so register soon to secure your spot! For more information, visit the SWIPE 2023 official website www.swipeexpo.com or contact the FPAA at emmis@freshfrommexico.com.

About FPAA:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the growth, harvest, marketing, import, and distribution of produce. For more information, visit www.freshfrommexico.com.