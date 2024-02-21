North American Produce Food Safety Working Group to Convene at FPAA Spring Policy Summit 2024

(Tubac, Arizona) – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is pleased to announce that the North American Produce Food Safety Working Group (NAPFSWG) will be part of the upcoming FPAA Spring Policy Summit, scheduled to take place on April 3, 2024, at the Tubac Golf Resort and Spa in Tubac, Arizona.

Initially conceptualized during the America Trades Produce convention in Tubac, the North American Produce Food Safety Working Group has been instrumental in advancing the conversation on food safety standards in the produce industry. With the participation and support of industry associations and companies across North Americas and food safety agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, SENASICA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the group has made meaningful strides in fostering collaboration between the United States, Mexico, and Canada on food safety issues.

The 2024 Spring Policy Summit promises to be a pivotal meeting for key stakeholders in the produce industry. Representatives from industry, trade organizations, and government agencies will join forces to discuss and analyze emerging trends, science, and best practices in produce food safety. This includes providing guidance on the diverse harvesting, packing, and handling practices in North America, particularly those pertaining to produce destined for export.

“If your company or organization is involved in food safety, this is the key meeting to understand the intersection of three nations’ food safety laws and regulations, which are always evolving,” said NAPFSWG co-chair Lance Jungmeyer, president of the FPAA.

This collaboration is an attestation to the industry’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of food safety for produce traded among the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The FPAA invites associations, companies, and other entities involved in food safety and production to join us at this year’s Spring Policy Summit to witness firsthand the efforts being made to enhance food safety standards across North America. The food safety meeting will be the morning of Wednesday, April 3, followed in the afternoon by the policy summit.

For more information, please visit freshfrommexico.com or contact Georgina Felix at gfelix@freshfrommexico.com.

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in marketing, importing, and distributing fresh produce.