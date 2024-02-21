UK Avocado Consumption Rises, Despite Cost of Living Crisis

As middle-aged and younger generations alike look to attain more health-conscious lifestyles and want more interesting flavours and textures in their meals, the avocado is cooking up a storm in European kitchens due to its unique smooth taste as well as the health benefits that come with it.



UK consumption is pushing forward in Europe



The latest data from the 2022/23 season reveals which European markets are the biggest consumers of avocados. Up from last year, the UK joins Germany in second place each boasting around 110,000 tonnes. However, leading the love for avocados is France, where an impressive 150,000 tonnes were shipped during the 2022/23 season. Other leading countries include Scandinavia and Rising Star Italy who both showing strong appetites with 60,000 and 45,000 tonnes respectively.



But what does this mean? If we look at the consumption per capita results, France again comes out on top as the European country consuming the most avocados at 2.3kg per person in 2022/23. Though the UK and Germany rank second and third in total volume, Scandinavia bypasses both countries when considering consumption per person. Scandinavians consumed 2.2kg per person on average. In comparison, the average Brit devoured 1.6kg, the average German ate 1.3kg, and in Italy, 0.8kg. Compared to last year, slight increases can be noted in France, the UK and Italy, while Germany continues to be consistently plating up their avocados this year.



Millennials and Gen-Z love avocados for their great taste and health benefits



Proprietary consumer research commissioned by the World Avocado Organization has shown that core consumers across key markets are millennials and Generation Z who love avocados for their health benefits and great taste. Avocados are packed full of healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamins, minerals and fibre that can help improve overall health. Their unique, soft flavour and creamy texture make them a perfect and versatile ingredient for both savoury and sweet dishes alike. It was also found that avocado consumers enjoy avocados at any time of the day, be it breakfast, lunch, dinner or when snacking.



Peru is the biggest supplier of avocados to Europe



Although Mexico is the top global exporter of avocados, less than 5% go into Europe, whereas 90% is destined for the United States. In Europe, other countries meet the demand of rumbling bellies craving this versatile and nutritious fruit.



As a matter of fact, Peru is the biggest supplier of avocados to Europe, with a staggering 331,767 tonnes arriving in the 2022/23 season (in contrast, only 38,000 tonnes came from Mexico). Colombia came in second place with 90,880 tonnes,

followed by Chile at 60,011 tonnes, Kenya at 58,657 tonnes, and South Africa in fifth place at 57,671 tonnes.



As avocado enthusiasts continue to savour this green delight, these consumption and supply facts and figures underscore how European consumers want valuable produce that can give them both great taste and positive impacts on their health and wellbeing.



Avocados are imported by ship which has a much lower carbon footprint



The majority of avocados consumed in Europe and the UK are transported by ship from countries in Latin America and Africa. Shipping by sea freight is much better for the environment as it produces much less greenhouse gas emissions. To put this into perspective, vehicle transportation used to transport avocados produced locally in Europe is 25 times greater and air freight is 145 times greater than sea transportation. This is one of the reasons why avocados have a low carbon footprint in comparison to other food products.



About the World Avocado Organization

The World Avocado Organization is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 whose members are avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world – including the top four grower supplier countries to the EU and UK. The World Avocado Organization promotes the consumption of avocados based on their nutritional value and recognised health benefits. It also shares information and insights on avocado production, supply chains and sustainability with the public.