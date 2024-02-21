Former Chiquita Brands International Executive Chris Dugan Appointed to FiveStar Gourmet Foods Board of Directors

Renowned Industry Leader Brings Decades of Expertise to Enhance FiveStar’s Strategic Vision

Ontario, California – FiveStar Gourmet Foods, a pioneering force in fresh food culinary innovation and home to the Simply Fresh® brand, proudly announces the appointment of Chris Dugan to its esteemed Board of Directors, effective January 31st, 2024.

With over two decades of invaluable experience in the fresh produce industry, Chris Dugan joins FiveStar’s Board of Directors following a distinguished career at Chiquita Brands International. Beginning in various sales and operations roles, Chris quickly rose to Senior Vice President of Sales for both Chiquita and Fresh Express in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Dugan to our Board of Directors,” expressed Tal Shoshan, CEO of FiveStar Gourmet Foods. “His extensive experience and innovative mindset will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, and substantially grow our market share.”

Chris Dugan, currently serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Richelieu Foods, brings a wealth of knowledge in sales, marketing, and strategic leadership to the FiveStar team. With his deep understanding of the fresh produce industry and proven track record of driving growth, Chris is poised to play a pivotal role in guiding FiveStar’s strategic growth.

“It is an honor to join the board at FiveStar Gourmet Foods, especially considering the company’s commitment to delivering value through premier products, innovation, and food safety,” said Dugan. “FiveStar and Simply Fresh are recognized by retailers and shoppers for fresh and healthy products with outstanding quality. I am excited to work with Tal and the team and contribute to the future success of the company.”

Chris Dugan’s appointment underscores FiveStar’s commitment to enhancing its leadership team with top industry talent, positioning the company for continued success in the dynamic fresh food market.

About FiveStar Gourmet Foods:

FiveStar Gourmet Foods is a leading innovator in the food industry, committed to revolutionizing the way people enjoy fresh and healthy meals. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and taste, FiveStar Gourmet Foods consistently introduces groundbreaking products that redefine the fresh foods landscape. Their mission is to provide delicious and convenient options while minimizing the environmental impact and promoting a healthier lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.fivestargourmetfoods.com.