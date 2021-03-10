One Year After Lockdown, Study Shows Lasting Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Fresh Tomato Markets

NOGALES, Az. – As we approach the one-year mark since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many in the industry question where produce stands and how it was impacted over the last year. The Department of Agricultural & Resource Economics at University of Arizona has gathered data that shows how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the fresh tomato industry.

One of the primary findings shows that after the March 2020 lockdown, when purchasing patterns bounced back, there was a clear preference for vine-ripened tomatoes. The research project provides insight to changes in the fresh tomato market including shipment volumes, shipping point prices, and retail prices. Additionally, the project also includes how supply and demand trends were affected during the year of 2020 during the peak of pandemic shutdowns when the food service industry was heavily affected.

In support of the fresh tomato industry, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is sharing the information gathered through the research project, which was commissioned by FPAA. A storymap reflecting all the collected data has been made public. A presentation will be available during the FPAA’s Tomato Week to review the collected information. The storymap includes a timeline of events and various graphs that reflect shipment volumes throughout the lockdowns that took place.

The chart below, which shows a dramatic shift toward retail supermarket food purchases and away from restaurants, hints at the impact that occurred with tomatoes. The full impact on tomatoes will be revealed during an upcoming public Webinar (details below).

The effort will continue to collect data regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fresh tomato industry. To access the storymap, please visit:

Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Fresh Tomato Markets (arcgis.com)

To Register for the Tomato Week event where researchers will present findings and answer questions about what the data reveals and their process, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtce2vqTkpEtbdiJqX-uZkJxW7cn9B63se