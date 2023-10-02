Good Foods Hires Shannon Maher as First Chief Marketing Officer and Expands Consumer Insights Discipline

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis.- –Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips and spreads, has expanded its team with two new roles in key areas to accelerate the brand as it enters its next phase of growth. The team recently hired industry veteran Shannon Maher as its first chief marketing officer, as well as Regina Kuzmanich as its first consumer insights director.

As chief marketing officer, Maher will guide the brand’s marketing, research & development and innovation teams, ensuring the consumer is the core focus of Good Foods and its products. She comes to Good Foods with a strong background in CPG marketing and innovation, most recently serving as chief marketing officer for the world’s third largest branded cheese company, Bel Brands USA. There, she supported the entry of the company’s iconic brands into the plant-based category through effective marketing campaigns, including awareness-driving strategic partnerships.

In her new role, Kuzmanich will keep a pulse on consumer trends and create a center of excellence in the organization to ensure insights are elevated across all business functions. She brings with her more than a decade of experience across multiple consumer insights disciplines – including market research, consumer behavior and data analysis – for prominent food brands including The J.M. Smucker Company, Pepperidge Farm, WhiteWave Foods and Hormel.

“Good Foods has done an incredible job at creating products that not only taste good, but are good for you,” said Maher. “I look forward to helping the team achieve even bigger milestones, while still maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit that has kept the brand grounded in its mission, vision and values.”

“As we look to the future of Good Foods, we need a marketing leader with a passion for innovation, a desire to collaborate across teams and a deep understanding of our consumer,” said Kurt Penn, founder and CEO. “Shannon brings that and more to our team, and in her short time here has already had a tremendous impact on our business and culture.”

“As a member of the second generation in our family-owned business, I’m excited to see Good Foods reach its next level of growth,” said Jack Penn, senior manager of strategy and business development. “The energy and passion for fresh, future-forward thinking that both Shannon and Regina bring to our team will no doubt take us there.”

