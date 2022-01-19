Good Foods Promotes Juan Larios to Executive Vice President & President of Operations, Mexico

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, announces the promotion of Juan Larios to EVP & President of Operations, Mexico. Larios will work with Good Foods executive team to ensure the company is strategically aligned as they look toward the future.

Larios joined Good Foods in January 2017 as the Director of Operations. He quickly jumped into building a world-class facility in Mexico as well as established and led the team at the operation.

“We are confident that Juan’s leadership and wealth of industry knowledge have helped us get to where we are today,” said Kurt Penn, Founder & CEO of Good Foods. “With this promotion, we’re ensuring we have the right leadership on our team to continue growing and reach our company goals.”

Larios came to Good Foods with over 20 years of experience working in the food industry. Previously, Larios served as the Plant Manager for Fry Foods Inc., as well as the Unit Director of Avocado/Guacamole for the J.R. Simplot Company in Mexico.

For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

# # #

About Good Foods