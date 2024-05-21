National Mango Board Continues Momentum into Peak Season with Disney Collaboration and ‘Taste the Joy of Mangos’ Sweepstakes*

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to make some joyful memories with mangos this summer. In celebration of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, the National Mango Board and Disney have teamed up for an epic sweepstakes, offering fans the chance to win tickets to the premiere of the highly anticipated film, only in theaters June 14. The sweepstakes launches May 20 and will run through May 31.

As part of the sweepstakes, the National Mango Board and Disney will give fans a chance to win a Grand Prize of two tickets to the World Premiere, which will take place in Hollywood, California. The winner will also be granted a two-night stay and coach air travel for two. Adding to the excitement, the National Mango Board is delighted to be a World Premiere Sponsor.

“We are thrilled with our collaboration celebrating Disney and Pixar’s new movie, Inside Out 2,” said Dan Spellman, Director of Marketing for the National Mango Board. “We’re excited to bring the JOY of mangos to shoppers this summer.”

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes by visiting Mango.org/inside-out and registering before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on May 31. No purchase is necessary to enter this sweepstakes; all that’s needed is a name and an email address. The Grand Prize winner will be selected by a random drawing in early June.

Additional components of the collaboration include point of sale displays in participating retail locations, social media content and an interactive landing page where site visitors can enjoy the movie trailer and explore mango recipes that are always fan favorites.

The collaboration launches as mangos enter peak season in-store. Packed with vitamins and fiber, mangos are a delicious and nutritious treat. To learn more about the National Mango Board, visit Mango.org.

About National Mango Board:

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving, or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50 percent of daily value of vitamin C, 15 percent of daily value of folate, 15 percent of daily value of copper, eight percent daily value of vitamin A, eight percent daily value of vitamin B6, seven percent of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at Mango.org.

About Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2:

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up. The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown. “Inside Out 2” is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon. The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve. With music by Andrea Datzman, the all-new feature film releases only in theaters June 14, 2024.

*Abbreviated legal for smaller elements:

® 2024 National Mango Board. ©Disney/Pixar 2024. All rights to the Inside Out 2 movie and related characters are reserved by Disney/Pixar. No Purchase Necessary. Ends 5/31/24. US residents only; 18+ Limit 1 entry per person. For full rules visit mango.org/inside-out. Void where prohibited.