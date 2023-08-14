Restaurant Technologies Helps Control the Kitchen Chaos

MINNEAPOLIS — Restaurant Technologies has launched new branding that focuses on helping customers control parts of their business in an industry that can sometimes be chaotic. As the leader in automated oil management and automated hood & flue solution for commercial kitchens, “Control the Kitchen Chaos” puts the customer’s peace of mind first.

Restaurant Technologies has helped customers “Control the Kitchen Chaos” by eliminating some of the dirtiest jobs in the kitchen for almost 25 years with Total Oil Management, an end-to-end cooking oil solution, and AutoMist®, an automated hood & flue solution, that hit the market in 2016.

“Restaurant Technologies takes the burden away from business owners who already have so much on their plate,” said Ryan Bowlds, Senior Director of Marketing and Product Innovation. “We have helped over 37,000 customers nationwide control more of their business and we are excited to have our new branding speak to that.”

The Restaurant Technologies’ Total Oil Management solution automates oil management for commercial kitchens from delivery, filtering, monitoring, and recycling. This ensures that food quality is maintained to the highest standard and creates a safer workplace by eliminating the dangers of managing hot oil that can include burns along with potential slips and falls. In turn, this creates a more efficient business by allowing staff to focus on more customer-centric tasks.

AutoMist eliminates the need for third party hood cleaning and helps reduce the risk of fire in commercial kitchens by ensuring a cleaner hood with minimal grease buildup. Both Restaurant Technologies’ solutions reduce risk in the workplace for employees and can help lower insurance premiums which means more money back to the business owner, and one less thing to worry about for their business.

Founded in 1999, Restaurant Technologies covers 41 markets nationwide helping customers “Control the Kitchen Chaos” and include restaurants, hotels/resorts, grocery stores, convenience stores, universities, casinos, hospitals and more.

To learn more about Restaurant Technologies and how the organization “Controls the Kitchen Chaos” by supporting commercial kitchens around the country, visit rti-inc.com.

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leader in the foodservice industry, proudly serving more than 37,000 quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery delis, hotels, casinos, convenience stores, universities, and hospitals nationwide. A trusted partner since 1999, Restaurant Technologies helps foodservice operators make their kitchens safer, smarter, more efficient, and sustainable with innovative cooking oil management and hood grease prevention solutions. Total Oil Management automates the cooking oil process with always on bulk cooking oil delivery, filtration, monitoring, and recycling; AutoMist® eliminates grease for always clean hood and flues; and Grease Lock® hood filters block grease buildup. Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minn., Restaurant Technologies is a privately held company with 41 depots and over 1,400 employees serving customers across the United States. Visit rti-inc.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

