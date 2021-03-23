Dining Alliance Partners with Loffredo Fresh Foods

WALTHAM, Mass. — Loffredo Fresh Foods, an Iowa-based food distributor long known and respected for its delivery of fresh produce across the Midwest, has partnered with Dining Alliance, the nation’s largest Group Purchasing Organization for independent restaurants. The Frosty Acres brand offers a wide variety of foodservice items to their clients such as fresh fruits and vegetables, produce innovations, select specialty foods, dairy, and disposables. Loffredo is committed to buying from local growers whose produce meets their high food safety and quality standards. Their USDA Kitchen provides a strategic opportunity to expand their grab-and-go line with items that complete a fast and convenient meal.

“Making a difference in the communities we serve is why Loffredo Fresh Foods exists”, says James Loffredo, Director of Marketing. “By leveraging this partnership with Dining Alliance, we are now able to expand our offerings with bottom line discounts to our clients and additional support to save on food and non-food savings programs.”

“This partnership allows Dining Alliance to extend our reach and fulfill our mission of helping independent restaurants succeed,” says Dining Alliance President, Tina Davie Donahue. “When top distributors like Loffredo Fresh Foods partner with Dining Alliance, it can provide a huge benefit to restaurant operators – which in turn is lucrative for all parties involved.”

About Dining Alliance

Dining Alliance is the largest group purchasing organization for independent restaurants in the United States and a founding member of Buyers Edge Platform, a Digital Procurement Network for the foodservice industry. Dining Alliance pools the buying power of independent restaurants, then uses that volume to negotiate deals and terms with manufacturers and distributors to help member restaurants get the best prices available in their markets. Buyers Edge Platform serves stakeholders throughout the foodservice industry with GPO services, procurement technology and supply chain consulting. To learn more, visit diningalliance.com or buyersedgeplatform.com.

About Loffredo Fresh Foods

Loffredo Fresh Foods is a full-line produce and specialty foods distributor that offers a wide variety of local and global products, and kitchen essentials. Founded in 1892 as Loffredo Fruit & Tobacco in Des Moines, Iowa, Loffredo Fresh Foods has been the leader in delivering high quality produce to the foodservice trade for more than 128 years. Today, Loffredo Fresh Foods operates seven distribution centers in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri Wisconsin, and Minneapolis, and services fresh products to over 3,000 customers in the Midwest.