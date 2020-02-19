Loffredo Fresh Foods Announces Rebrand to Reflect Evolved Market Focus and Expanded Product Offering

Des Moines, Iowa – Loffredo Fresh Foods (www.loffredo.com), the Iowa-based food distributor long known and respected for its delivery of fresh produce across the Midwest, today announces a new company name to reflect its expanded product offering.

Loffredo Fresh Foods (formerly Loffredo Fresh Produce) maintains its focus on distributing a large variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. Additional items, however – including fresh-cut produce like fruits, veggies and grab-and-go options; select specialty foods like dry ingredients, nuts, oil, eggs, dairy and cheese; and hand-crafted, premiumquality spices, rubs and herbs – allow it to further serve its customers.

The rebrand allows the business to better define its capabilities and services in the marketplace.

“We have expanded our offerings beyond fresh produce over the years, and we are excited to announce this new company name to make clear the ways in which we can meet our customers’ needs,” said James Loffredo of Loffredo Fresh Foods. “Our mission is to inspire healthier communities. This broader view and expertise allow us to also provide a wider array of fresh foods and ingredients to the communities we serve.”

Learn more about Loffredo Fresh Foods at www.loffredo.com.

ABOUT LOFFREDO FRESH FOODS

Loffredo Fresh Foods is a full-line produce and specialty foods distributor that offers a wide variety of local and global products, and kitchen essentials. Founded in 1892 as Loffredo Fruit & Tobacco in Des Moines, Iowa, Loffredo Fresh Foods has been the leader in delivering high quality produce to the foodservice trade for more than 127 years. Today, Loffredo Fresh Foods operates six distribution centers in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin, and services fresh products to over 3,000 business in the Midwest.