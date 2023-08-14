Lunchbox Introduces Erle Dardick as New Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Enterprise Restaurant Catering Expansion

NEW YORK — Meeting growing demand for its Catering solution, Lunchbox, the preeminent enterprise restaurant catering technology provider, in a groundbreaking partnership, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Erle Dardick as its new Chief Strategy Officer. With a history of pioneering success in the world of takeout, delivery, and catering, Dardick will be spearheading all aspects of Lunchbox’s vision, with a special focus targeting the growth of Lunchbox Catering.

Lunchbox, already poised to win the segment and having recently signed on clients like Dos Toros Taqueria, Chopt Creative Salad Company, and Condado Tacos, has brought on Dardick to enhance and build the premier catering order management system for large-scale organizations. With the catering industry reaching new heights, estimated to grow approximately USD $104.92 billion between 2020 and 2025 (PRNewswire), the restaurant industry is ripe for a direct-ordering catering channel that allows operators to sell and grow at scale effectively. Today, enterprise restaurants find few trusted technology partners offering direct-ordering solutions, resulting in a significant gap between marketplaces and reliable first-party channels. Moreover, existing solutions do not fully support the complex operational struggles restaurants face when managing B2B catering. With Dardick at the forefront of strategy, Lunchbox expects significant investment and development of its catering business, further positioning them to fill the catering order management gap.

Erle Dardick said on joining Lunchbox, “For 23 years, I was driven to build a best-in-class order management system for takeout, delivery, and catering. I was fortunate to scale my business to tens of thousands of restaurants before exiting in 2019. Over the next four years, I surveyed the state of food service order management technology at a global level and found despite there being literally hundreds of approaches to managing order flow, none could manage both takeout and catering orders on a single platform, particularly for enterprise operations. Lunchbox is the choice for any enterprise food service operation whose off-premises strategies include takeout and catering. I am honored to have an opportunity to help steward this team towards a scalable and successful outcome that adds value to the entire Lunchbox community”.

Erle Dardick’s unparalleled restaurant and food service expertise will bolster Lunchbox’s commitment to innovation and excellence. With Dardick at the helm, Lunchbox is moving to shape the future of scalable corporate catering order management solutions, redefining what’s possible in the industry.

Partnering With The Leading Industry Expert in Enterprise Catering

Erle Dardick, an industry luminary and veteran, has dedicated his career to enhancing off-premises revenue channels for restaurant and food service operators. Best known for creating the “5 Pillars of Successful Takeout, Delivery & Catering,” Dardick has been at the forefront of off-premises growth for over two decades. He founded MonkeyMediaSoftware, the #1 Cloud Platform for takeout, delivery, and catering, and sold it to ezCater in 2019. He currently leads The Off Premises Growth Academy, a renowned industry advocacy, training, and certification hub.

“Bringing Erle on board is more than an exciting move; it’s a strategic alliance that will undoubtedly define the future of enterprise corporate catering,” expressed Nabeel Alamgir, Founder and CEO of Lunchbox. “His deep understanding of the industry and our cutting-edge technology form an unbeatable powerhouse. We’ve been confronted with growing demand for our catering solution, and I can’t think of a better strategic partner than Erle to lead the charge.”

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for Enterprise restaurant chains to scale their digital presence. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to build the most efficient technology stack to optimize their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and its OPEN API platform. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy’s Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Clean Juice. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io

