Wholesale bakery, Flour Mill Coming to Lafayette, Louisiana’s La Place Neighborhood

The Advocate Bakery August 14, 2023

A wholesale flour mill and bakery will soon be adding to the fragrant scent of downtown Lafayette, which is regularly infused with the smell of loaves from Evangeline Maid and Langlinais Bakery.

Straw Cove Baking Company is expected to open in September at 111 Monroe St. in the La Place neighborhood. 

“We really wanted to be a part of the growth and rejuvenation of this area,” said Dené Carroll, who is handling the business and marketing side of the operation. “We live near the bakery. It was all very intentional.”

Morgan Angelle, who is the expert baker, said the neighborhood fosters her creativity. It’s also a place where she and Carroll, her business and life partner, feel welcome.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Advocate

