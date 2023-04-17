New Star of the West Milling Company Flour Mill Expands Capacity of Ligonier Plant

Sheryl Prentice, News Sun Bakery April 17, 2023

LIGONIER — Star of the West Milling Company’s massive grain silos dominate Ligonier’s skyline now, but that skyline will change in the next two years as the company positions itself for the future.

The company, in operation for more than 152 years, will build a new, seven-story slipform structure for milling operations on what is now a large parking lot. The expanded mill is expected to start up by September 2025.

The expansion will add 1.5 million pounds of conventional soft wheat production and 500,000 pounds of pathogen-mitigated capacity to the Ligonier plant. The new building will also accommodate additional feed and flour storage, more load-out capacity, two twin packaging lines and the capability to fil totes.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: News Sun

Related Articles

Bakery

ITALMOPA Aligns With Consul General of Italy Los Angeles, Italian Trade Agency and US Industry Leaders to Promote ‘Pure Flour From Europe’ Program

ITALMOPA Bakery, Retail & FoodService March 28, 2023

The Italian Milling Industry Association (ITALMOPA) hosted nearly 50 Italian dignitaries and U.S. food industry leaders at a March 7, 2023, dinner to celebrate its Pure Flour from Europe program. Co-funded by the European Union, ITALMOPA’s program promotes the superior quality, safety and versatility of Italian and European organic flour and semolina.

Bakery

Edward & Sons’ Let’s Do Organic Brand Introduces Vegan & Gluten-Free Organic Sweet Potato Flour & Cassava Flour to Offer Chefs & Bakers Delectably Versatile Alternatives to Traditional Grain Flour

Edward & Sons Trading Company Bakery March 17, 2021

Edward & Sons Trading Company welcomes two new additions to the growing family of deliciously versatile grain-free flour products manufactured under the company’s Let’s Do Organic® brand: Organic Sweet Potato Flour and Organic Cassava Flour.