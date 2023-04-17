New Star of the West Milling Company Flour Mill Expands Capacity of Ligonier Plant

LIGONIER — Star of the West Milling Company’s massive grain silos dominate Ligonier’s skyline now, but that skyline will change in the next two years as the company positions itself for the future.

The company, in operation for more than 152 years, will build a new, seven-story slipform structure for milling operations on what is now a large parking lot. The expanded mill is expected to start up by September 2025.

The expansion will add 1.5 million pounds of conventional soft wheat production and 500,000 pounds of pathogen-mitigated capacity to the Ligonier plant. The new building will also accommodate additional feed and flour storage, more load-out capacity, two twin packaging lines and the capability to fil totes.

