King Arthur Baking Company Adds Climate Resilience with Launch of Climate Blend Flour

Norwich, VT – King Arthur Baking Company, America’s oldest baking company, launched its newest flour product, Regeneratively-Grown Climate Blend. Climate Blend Flour is an innovative blend of unique wheat varieties grown using regenerative practices, helping farmers improve soil health and farm resilience.

As consumers become increasingly interested in seeking opportunities to shop sustainably and support environmentally friendly companies, King Arthur Baking’s Climate Blend Flour offers bakers a planet-forward product they can feel good about, without compromising the taste and quality King Arthur prides itself on. The regenerative flour offers a rich, nutty flavor and tender texture and can be used in any recipe that calls for whole wheat flour – including bread, muffins, scones, and other beloved baked goods.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished alongside our friends at The Breadlab and the dedicated farmers who grew the wheat supplying our first batch of Climate Blend,” said Suzanne McDowell, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability at King Arthur Baking Company. “King Arthur Baking has always taken our role as environmental stewards seriously, and we’re elated to bring this climate-forward approach to the baking aisle to further spread the joy of baking while renewing the soil that feeds our communities.”

The certified regeneratively-grown flour was created in collaboration with the Washington State University Breadlab, an organization that breeds wheat varieties that are better for the soil and encourage sustainable farming practices. Climate Blend is a unique blend of wheat varieties developed by the Breadlab that were created with soil health in mind. Among these is an innovative perennial wheat which will grow back naturally without needing to be planted again for 2-3 years.

“We’ve been partnering with King Arthur since 2009, working towards a shared vision of leading the industry in moving agriculture forward through innovative wheat growing,” said Dr. Stephen Jones, Director of the Washington State Breadlab. “We’re proud to be a part of King Arthur’s journey to source 100% regeneratively grown wheat, and we’re excited to bring consumers along on this journey with the launch of Climate Blend.”

The wheat for this batch of Climate Blend was grown in North Dakota and Montana by multi-generational farmers who are looking to change the way that they grow their crops and steward their land, Brock Linker and Brandon Bock.

“For those of us who are actively farming regenerative crops, it’s validating to see consumers care as much as we do how their food is grown,” said Brock Linker, operator of Linker Farms in Montana. “This entire movement I’ve found myself a small part of is so exciting and motivating.”

“I wish all farmers knew how rewarding it is to ‘farm with our eyes wide open,’” said Brandon Bock, operator of Bock Farms in North Dakota. “Originally, I farmed to grow as much yield as possible with the sole desire to make money for my family. Now, my main priority is to take care of our soil, our community, and human health.”

In an effort to provide transparency and accountability around regenerative agriculture practices and impacts, Climate Blend is a certified regenerative flour by a trusted third-party organization, Regenified. Climate Blend is now available on King Arthur’s direct channels and exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

