Denver’s Rebel Bread, Founded in 2018, Doubles Wholesale Business, Set to Expand Workspace

When bakery owner Zach Martinucci moved to Denver about five years ago, people told him there were plenty of bakeries in the area.

“I was like, ‘Oh, no, there’s so much room,’” Martinucci replied. “I had come from San Francisco, where there was a bakery on every street corner and you could still open more because of the love of good bread.”

Since starting Rebel Bread, an artisan bakery, Martinucci has seen more bakeries and coffee shops open in the Denver area. As the worst of the pandemic passed, his wholesale business surged to meet the rising demand for scones, muffins and croissants to go with all those cups of coffee.

