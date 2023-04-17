Coborn’s Buys Illinois Grocer

St. Cloud-based Coborn’s Inc. is expanding into Illinois.

Sullivan’s Foods has 11 grocery stores, a convenience store/gas station, three ACE Hardware stores, a warehouse, and a central office. It consists of 800 employees. Every worker is being hired on by Coborn’s and will make the transition. Coborn’s says the locations will still operate under the Sullivan’s Foods name going forward.

The purchase is expected to close in May and it will push Coborn’s portfolio to 77 locations from the Great Lakes west to the Dakotas. Company officials say the growing footprint will require some adjustments to how they do business.

