7th-Generation Family Farmers Find a Niche for Their High-Quality Guernseys: Butter

Growing up the seventh generation in a farm family, sisters Jennifer and Julie Orchard always valued the hard work and community that Wisconsin’s dairy farmers provide. Their grandfather always had Guernsey cows, just as they do today.

Yet when they started looking around, more and more farms were being lost. Jennifer worked in biotechnology. Julie worked in public relations.

Their Guernsey herd was recognized by the American Guernsey Association as the top herd in the nation for milkfat and protein production in 2021. They had a family legacy with their Guernseys, and they wanted to hold on to that.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel