Anchor, the Consumer Brand of Fonterra, Launches Organic carbonzero Certified Butter

CHICAGO – Back and butter than ever! Anchor Dairy, the consumer brand of the globally-known New Zealand Dairy Co-operative Fonterra, is celebrating Earth Day early with the launch of its Organic carbonzero™ Certified Butter. New Zealand has one of the lowest on-farm carbon footprints in the world, making Anchor uniquely qualified to offer a butter option to help reduce environmental impact.

The trend towards both clean label and sustainable products continues to increase and consumers are taking these factors into consideration when making purchasing decisions. Audited and verified by Toitū Envirocare, an independent certifier that verifies carbon emissions across the product life cycle, Anchor’s Organic carbonzero Certified Butter helps consumers to live a more sustainable life and support companies dedicated to reducing their carbon footprint.

In order to meet the carbonzero certification requirements of Toitū Envirocare, Fonterra calculated the carbon emissions required in the distribution of Anchor butter from farm to consumers’ homes, developed a plan to reduce emissions further and supported renewable energy projects to offset emissions that couldn’t be reduced.

The climate in New Zealand allows for cows to pasture graze 365 days a year and it’s this pasture-rich diet that gives Anchor’s Organic carbonzero Certified Butter its creamy taste and rich golden hue. The butter is certified USDA organic, meaning it’s non-GMO and free from synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, antibiotics and growth hormones such as rBGH/rBST1.

The packaging will feature imagery of lush New Zealand pastures as well as a QR code that will direct consumers to Provenance.org, a trusted third-party company dedicated to providing supply chain transparency of everyday products, to show consumers how Anchor’s certifications make for a better environment.

“We’re excited to celebrate Earth Month with the launch of our Organic carbonzero Certified Butter. Not only does it taste great, but our butter can help everyday consumers live a more sustainable life. With sustainability and the environment a core pillar of the Fonterra brand, we’re thrilled to be amongst the first companies to offer U.S. consumers a carbon zero butter option,” says Megan Patterson, Americas Marketing Communication Manager, who is spearheading the consumer launch.

The eight oz block of butter will be available starting this month and will be distributed by KeHE at a suggested retail price of $8.00 per package.

For more information on Anchor and their offerings, please visit https://www.anchordairy.com/us/en.html or follow them on Instagram @anchordairy.us.

###

About Anchor

Anchor has been part of the fabric of New Zealand since 1886, and exports its dairy products to many countries around the world including the United States. Anchor cheese & butter is made with milk from grass-fed, pasture raised cows and they take care at every step to ensure they produce high quality nutritious products. Because they are owned by a co-operative of farmers, their land has always been cared for by willing hands and their farming families go to great lengths to ensure it is looked after and protected so they can share their natural New Zealand dairy with the world for generations to come.

About Fonterra USA

Fonterra USA is an extension of global dairy nutrition giant out of Auckland, New Zealand. Owned by 100,000 farmers, Fonterra is the world’s leading exporter – shaping the industry in quality dairy solutions and disrupted, differentiated innovations. Headquartered in Chicago, they are the regional home of NZMP, Anchor US consumer brands and Anchor Food professionals. Sustainability is at the heart of everything they do, and they’re committed to leaving things in a better way than they found them. With roots firmly planted in New Zealand’s rich land, Fonterra connects communities and delivers the most nutritious dairy products possible. Learn more at www.fonterra.com/us.

1Use of growth hormones is regulated in NZ under the Animals Products Act. For use in the US, the FDA has determined no significant difference has been shown between milk derived from RBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.